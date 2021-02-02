PUNTA GORDA — The World Pickleball Championship at PicklePlex in Punta Gorda is more than just a game. It's an economic slam for Charlotte County, local tourism officials say.
"The last Pickleball Global World Championships (held December 2019), generated an estimated $931,731 in total economic impact," said Tourism Director Sean Doherty, of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. "We expect similar, if not better results this year."
Pickleball, a hyrbid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has steadily become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
This year's World Championship tournament kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, showcasing the world’s top players based on Global Pickleball Rankings.
This is the first-ever pickleball tournament awarding $100,000 in cash prizes, according to a bureau press release.
Economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
The first phase of the sports complex officially opened in June 2020, providing 16 courts on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
The nonprofit PicklePlex organization recently hosted the APP Pickleball Punta Gorda Open from Jan. 6-10.
"(The tournament) generated an estimated $1.1 million and over 1,600 hotel room nights with approximately 600 athletes participating over the five-day event," Doherty said.
That event was closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. This week's championship games, however, are open for spectators.
"The APP was not open to the public with concerns of the post-Christmas holiday possible surge in COVID cases," said PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly. "(It) felt wiser at that time to not invite the public.
"The World Championship (organizers) felt that with the vaccine rollout and proper COVID procedures, they could allow spectators."
Reilly said they expect the World Championships to have an even bigger impact than the APP games.
"The World Championship has grown (in competitors) which shows how popular pickleball has become," she continued. "As players and ambassadors of the sport, we are thrilled (to host it again)."
Last year, there were around 400 players competing in the championships. This year's count is closer to 500, according to Reilly.
"This includes most of the top players in the world," she said. "Last year's medal winners hailed from countries around the world (such as) the U.S., Canada, Australia, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia and the United Kingdom."
At this week's tournament, all individual matches are being played on one central court, giving spectators a close-up view.
Social distancing protocols will be in place with live viewing of the final match televised on CBS Sports.
Tickets are available at worldpickleballchampionship.com/collections/tickets.
Reilly said they are worried about being able to host the World Championships in the future.
"We are concerned that this may be the last year that we will be able to host this event since we only have 16 courts," she said. "We really need at least 24 courts to host major events like the World Championships and the APP."
She said the organization wants to add eight more courts.
"There is nothing definite (as far as a timeline for this)," Reilly said. "We have a committee working on fundraising."
For more information on times and matches, go to https://bit.ly/3oGnpWF and click on the "Daily Schedule" tab.
To contact PicklePlex, go to PicklePlex.org or call 941-451-9923.
