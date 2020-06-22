PUNTA GORDA — New traffic signals are being added at intersections along northbound U.S. 41 from Carmalita Street to Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor, Highway Safety Devices, is continuing its work to install the lights as part of a project that began in April.

Construction began Monday and is expected to run through Friday during daytime and nighttime hours, weather permitting.

Lane closures may occur during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

