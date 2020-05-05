PUNTA GORDA — A speed limit change could be on the way for Tripoli Boulevard in the Burnt Store Isles neighborhood.
The section of Tripoli between Madrid Boulevard and Monaco Drive has become a heavily traveled route for both resident and non-resident vehicles using the neighborhood roadway to reach northbound U.S. 41, according to city documents.
At today's City Council meeting, a public hearing is planned to discuss changing the current speed limit of 30 mph to 25 mph to try to curb speeding issues.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at https://bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager's email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Tripoli Boulevard runs parallel to U.S. 41. Commercial traffic has been said to use the neighborhood boulevard frequently when leaving Publix and other businesses in the area.
"This particular section of Tripoli Boulevard is very heavily traveled for a residential roadway and we regularly receive complaints of vehicles speeding," said Lt. Dylan J. Renz, Punta Gorda Police Department public information officer. "If approved, the police department will continue to educate drivers in this area and will enforce the speed limit accordingly."
This is the first reading of the potential ordinance. It will have to come back before the City Council at a future meeting before any physical changes can be made if it is approved today.
Does Punta Gorda's Historic City Hall need an upgrade?
Punta Gorda's Historic City Hall could be getting a bit of a makeover in the near future ... at least internally.
Parker, Mudgett, Smith Architects are presenting a "renovation needs analysis" at today's City Council meeting highlighting the cost of a renovation project, as well as major problem areas for the building.
Renovation costs could range between $3.8 to $4.1 million, according to the city's May 1 Weekly Highlights Report.
The major areas of concern include integrity of the building, inadequacy of mechanical and plumbing systems, a lack of accessibility that meet ADA standards and lack of security.
