City Hall

Outside of City Hall in Punta Gorda at 326 W. Marion Ave.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will hear the final reading Wednesday on whether to raise trash pick-up rates in the city. 

The proposed ordinance amends the monthly fees for removal and disposal of solid waste, yard waste and residential curbside recycling, according to city documents.


