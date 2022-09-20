PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will hear the final reading Wednesday on whether to raise trash pick-up rates in the city.
The proposed ordinance amends the monthly fees for removal and disposal of solid waste, yard waste and residential curbside recycling, according to city documents.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
If approved, the refuse rates will increase 85 cents per month, and yard waste rates will increase 15 cents per month for residential units.
The overall increase for nonresidential customers is approximately 5%.
The residential curbside recycling rate is increasing $0.51 per month with the approved annual contract adjustment.
The proposed rates are scheduled to become effective on Oct. 1.
For a single-family home, owners can expect a monthly bill increase from $17.60 to $18.60 for two weekly collections of up to four garbage cans and one weekly collection of up to three yard waste containers, as an example.
The same unit will see an increase in recycling from $6.45 per month to $6.96 for a weekly collection.
Multi-family residences will receive different charge rates depending on whether they use individual cans or dumpster containers.
Multi-family units using individual garbage cans can expect to see monthly collection rates go from $12.45 to $13.30, along with a per-unit fee climbing from $5.15 to $5.30 regardless of whether it is occupied.
The collection provides for two pickups of up to four garbage cans each week and one pickup of yard waste each week; recycling follows the same schedule as single-family units.
For multi-family units using containers, the monthly charge will increase from $10.45 to $11.30, plus a per-unit charge increasing from $5.15 to $5.30, for two container collections and one yard waste collection each week.
The recycling charge is also the same.
Owners of multi-family units can request that the per-unit rate be recalculated by providing a “current property survey” indicating the property’s total square footage of “pervious and impervious areas of the entire parcel owned.”
“Residential unit charges will be recalculated based upon each five thousand (5,000) square feet, or fraction thereof, of pervious area equaling a $5.30 charge,” as stated in the new Solid Waste collection schedule. “The property owner(s) are responsible to provide the City with updated property surveys indicating location of and summarizing the square footage of pervious and impervious areas of the entire parcel owned in the event changes are made to existing structures.”
The updated pricing schedule also includes rates for nonresidential waste pickups depending on collections per week.
The minimum charge in the Solid Waste law was raised from $23.79 to $24.98 per month.
