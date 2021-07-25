PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents could be looking at a small increase in their monthly trash and recycle pickup fees going forward.
City staff estimates a monthly rate of $24.05 per residence for fiscal year 2022, up from $23.22 during FY 2021.
While the city will be maintaining its usual twice-a-week trash service, the 2022 increase is needed for additional personnel and rising recycling fees.
Since 2006, the city has been operating with only 19 employees in the sanitation department.
"We’ve had an increase of over 2,000 homes (in the city's service area) but still only have had 19 people on staff," said City Manager Greg Murray at a July 14 City Council meeting.
"We (also) have several drivers and other employees in sanitation that have been there for quite some time and they are getting ready to leave, he continued, "and we need to be able to bring people up through (the ranks) to replace the ones that are seasoned veterans that are actually leaving."
The city is only looking to add one more staff member to their sanitation department.
The additional employee makes up 45 cents of the 50-cent refuse and yard waste collection portion of the sanitation rate.
Another 33 cents of the increase is due to recycling fee increases from Waste Management, the company that handles recycling for the city.
Stephanie Kissinger, WM government affairs manager, told the City Council that the recycling fee increase is largely due to the country's labor shortage and steel shortage for truck manufacturing, among other more regular increases.
"We have an extremely hard time attracting workers," she said at the meeting. "We have raised wages, we have improved benefits. We have given incentives so we are getting people in the door most of the time (but) when the stimulus checks were really hot, you could hardly even get anyone to apply.
"Truck manufacturers are having less output due to the shortage of steel so we’re paying premium price to get a piece of equipment."
Murray said that the need for additional staff and the sanitation rate increase really comes down to the city's level of service.
"When residents come down for the winter here, and they put all the boxes out that they brought with them and they're not in the garbage can but beside it, our guys pick them up," Murray said. "They don’t have one can thrown over the top and everything stays on the ground that wasn’t in that can."
"If you can’t make it down the driveway because of an injury and your garbage can is sitting there (closer to the house), our guys will get it and bring it down for you," he continued. "It’s all about level of service — what we want to see and what service we want to provide to our residents."
The new rate, as well as the entire FY 2022 budget, will be reviewed again at a Sept. 8 public hearing.
