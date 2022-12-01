Punta Gorda resident David Moerschel

Punta Gorda resident David Moerschel, center, was arrested in connection with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He is now one of several defendants facing a charge of seditious conspiracy.

 FBI PHOTO

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA - The trial of David Moerschel and Joseph Hackett -- both local residents -- for their alleged crimes of Jan. 6, 2021 is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Moerschel, 44, of Deep Creek, and Hackett, 50, of Sarasota, will be tried alongside two other Oath Keepers roughly a week after the group’s leader, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, was convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States.


