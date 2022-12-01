DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA - The trial of David Moerschel and Joseph Hackett -- both local residents -- for their alleged crimes of Jan. 6, 2021 is scheduled to start Tuesday.
Moerschel, 44, of Deep Creek, and Hackett, 50, of Sarasota, will be tried alongside two other Oath Keepers roughly a week after the group’s leader, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, was convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States.
The two men are alleged to have joined several other Florida-based Oath Keepers, as well as Rhodes, in organizing a plan to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes after the 2020 Presidential election.
Between November 2020 and that day in January, according to prosecutors, Moerschel and Hackett are alleged to have joined Rhodes and Oath Keepers Florida chapter head Kelly Meggs in online communication about transporting weapons and tactical gear to the Washington D.C. area.
Federal prosecutors also allege that Moerschel and Hackett were part of a military-style formation led by Meggs that forced entry into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Video footage presented by federal authorities shows a group of people wearing helmets, reinforced vests, and Oath Keeper insignia breaking window panes and damaging doors to enter the building.
Rhodes, Meggs, and their fellow high-level Oath Keepers Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell were convicted of seditious conspiracy on Nov. 29.
Officials in the Department of Justice hailed the conviction as a defense of democratic values against defendants who rejected the results of a free and fair election.
“As this case shows, breaking the law in an attempt to undermine the functioning of American democracy will not be tolerated,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a Tuesday press release.
Moerschel, a Deep Creek resident, has been released on his own recognizance awaiting his trial after surrendering body armor and other tactical gear to the FBI through his attorney. He was also ordered to avoid contact with other Oath Keepers, avoid owning or operating a firearm, and notify authorities if he planned to travel outside the Middle District of Florida.
Hackett, who lives in Sarasota, was also listed as out on his own recognizance in a “High Intensity Supervision Program.”
Graydon Young, an Englewood resident, is also named as a defendant in the civil case as a member of the Oath Keepers. He was previously charged in connection with activity on Jan. 6, but pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.