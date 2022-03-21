Police lights

PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda motorist injured in a February crash died Monday, according to state troopers.

Florida Highway Patrol announced that an 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead in a hospice facility, where she was treated for wounds sustained in the wreck.

The woman, who was not identified by FHP, was driving south in an SUV in the right lane of Interstate 75, near the 168 mile marker, on Feb. 8.

According to the crash report, her vehicle struck the rear end of a tractor trailer, which was stopped due to traffic congestion.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ruskin resident, was not injured in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation as of Monday.

