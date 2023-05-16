Rafael Romero
PUNTA GORDA — A truck driver appeared in court Monday for allegedly moving slot machines through Charlotte County last year.
Rafael Romero, 52, was originally charged with 15 counts of possession of prohibited coin slot machines after a 2022 traffic stop.
Romero, an Orlando resident, was turned over to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office via prisoner transport Monday.
Court records indicate that several summons went unanswered, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office stating Romero was avoiding response to the summons.
Romero was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in July 2022 on Interstate 75 near Punta Gorda, after his truck was seen skipping a weighing station, according to a warrant affidavit.
After stopping him, the trooper asked Romero why he failed to enter the station. The suspect allegedly replied: "I was quite empty, I don't know."
Romero subsequently told the trooper that he was traveling from Miami to Orlando, and that he had a business selling refurbished wooden furniture like cabinets.
The trooper directed Romero to enter the station and onto the weighing scale; according to the report, the result came back as "out of weight for vehicle."
The door to the truck's carrying area was eventually opened. The affidavit alleges that 15 slot machines were found inside, along with six monitors and one stand and chrome piece.
After this discovery, Romero allegedly told the trooper that a third party had hired him to haul the machines from Miami to Orlando. He then provided the trooper with their contact information.
The trooper then called the third party, who allegedly confirmed that he had hired Romero. However, neither could provide documented proof of possession for the machines.
The trooper confiscated the slot machines and later transferred them to the custody of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Romero's truck was also towed from the scene.
Romero is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $1,500 total bond — $100 bond per count. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.
frank.difiore@yoursun.com
