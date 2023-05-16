Rafael Romero

Rafael Romero

PUNTA GORDA — A truck driver appeared in court Monday for allegedly moving slot machines through Charlotte County last year.

Rafael Romero, 52, was originally charged with 15 counts of possession of prohibited coin slot machines after a 2022 traffic stop.


   

