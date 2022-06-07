PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will keep the twice-a-week trash pickup service for residents despite staff shortages and other challenges.
“Absolutely, we do not change to once-a-week garbage pickup,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said at recent City Council meeting. “We’ve had this discussion ad nauseam since I’ve been on council (since 2016).”
She said she believes the city “excels” at customer service, stating this service is one of the reasons why.
“We have to have two (pickups),” Council Member Mark Kuharski said. “End of story as far as I’m concerned.”
Talk to change the waste pickup service returns every year as a potential way to save on costs in the sanitation department.
Reducing service was mentioned during city staff’s presentation on sanitation fund projections for the upcoming year.
“We know from past experience that if we cut it down to once-a-week, the amount going to the landfill is still the same so we have not gained anything there,” Vice Mayor Debby Carey said.
By switching to once-a-week trash pickup, city financial director Kristin Simeone said, “it was about a $1.25 to $1.60 we could save” in the monthly rates.
With once-a-week service, Charlotte County residents will have paid $281.80 for 2022, according to city documents.
For twice-a-week pickups, city residents will have paid $288.60 for 2022.
“There is no reason to change to once a week for the little difference from us to the county,” Matthews said.
Looking ahead, city staff projected an almost 10% increase in the city’s sanitation fund for 2023.
Estimations show it going from $3.8 million in 2022 to around $4.3 million in 2023. The fund includes costs for personnel, operations and recycling.
Punta Gorda homeowners would be looking at a $1.51 increase in their monthly rates from $24.05 to 25.56.
Some council members thought the proposed increase wasn’t enough.
“A dollar isn’t going to solve anything. We have shortages of staffing. We can’t get drivers. We need to start replacing equipment,” Carey said.
Carey was referring to five sanitation truck replacements needed through 2027.
“I would like us to consider charging us (the residents) what it’s worth,” she said.
At the time, city staff could not provide what that charge might be.
In 2006, the city had 9,900 single- and multi-family residential units in their utility district with 19 personnel in their sanitation department.
As of 2022, the city reported 12,120 single- and multi-family residential units with only one more staff member added to the department.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun they have three current vacancies in the department and one employee out on medical leave.
In the coming years, Simeone told council members one of the city’s biggest challenges is attracting and retaining employees with commercial driver’s license.
Council Member Melissa Lockhart said CDL licenses have become very coveted.
“It used to be a couple of hundred dollars to get a CDL and now we’re talking thousands of dollars,” Lockhart said.
AllTrucking.com reports CDL school cost to range between $3,000 and $7,000.
“I’d really like to see the city move forward with a program where we will pay for your CDL license but in return, you will be contracted to work for the city for ‘X’ amount of years after you retain that license,” Lockhart said.
City staff is conducting a “Pay and Classification” study to determine levels of pay and more for current and potential employees, as well as those with CDL licenses. The results are still being determined.
“We don’t need a pay study to tell us that we’ve got to increase salaries in this department in order to keep people because we know they are going to other municipalities to make more money,” Carey said.
Ultimately, the City Council accepted the current sanitation rate increase of $1.51.
City staff plans to bring additional updates to the council before anything is officially approved.
