One of the vehicles involved in the crash was heavily damaged on the driver side.

PUNTA GORDA — Two vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning in downtown Punta Gorda.

The wreck happened just outside Hungry Howie’s Pizza on the northbound lane of Tamiami Trail.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Punta Gorda Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.

Rescue 31 was dispatched to the scene, according to Charlotte County Public Safety. However, Punta Gorda PD reported no injuries at the scene and the ambulance service was canceled.

