featured Two-car crash in Punta Gorda By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago One of the vehicles involved in the crash was heavily damaged on the driver side. SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE PUNTA GORDA — Two vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning in downtown Punta Gorda.The wreck happened just outside Hungry Howie's Pizza on the northbound lane of Tamiami Trail.Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Punta Gorda Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.Rescue 31 was dispatched to the scene, according to Charlotte County Public Safety. However, Punta Gorda PD reported no injuries at the scene and the ambulance service was canceled.
