PUNTA GORDA — Change is coming to the Punta Gorda Council on Wednesday as both John Miller and Nancy Prafke step down from their district seats.
Miller, District 3, and Prafke, District 5, announced earlier this year they would not run for re-election in the Nov. 2 election.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, Punta Gorda Isles resident Mark Kuharski, 60, will take over the District 5 seat, while Melissa Lockhart, 45, of Burnt Store Meadows, will take over the District 5 seat.
Both City Council members-elect ran unopposed this year.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Prafke was voted in for her first term in 2013.
After four two-year terms, Prafke said she plans to still be involved with the community, but wants to spend more time with her husband, John, and to focus on her health and wellness business.
"It’s been quite an honor and privilege to be able to serve in that capacity," Prafke said. "When I moved here (in 2005) that I would have done this, but I felt called to help my community because it was after Hurricane Charley."
That hurricane devastated the area in 2004.
Looking back, Prafke said it's been gratifying to reach the finish line on some long-term projects such as the city's Harborwalk — a 2.4-mile multi-use recreational trail that runs along Charlotte Harbor and Peace River.
Going forward, Prafke said there is still more work to be done for many projects in the city, but preserving the city's historic feel should be a major focus.
"Eventually, you have to say that I can’t stay on the City Council long enough to see some projects completed, but I was, at least, able to put some wheels in motion," she said. "I think preserving the historic character of our community is really important."
"We all know that change is going to happen, but there are certain values that we need to preserve and that’s one."
For Miller, his time serving as a City Council member went by too fast.
"The time over the last two years just went by so quickly," said Miller, who was elected in 2019. "It seems like I'm just getting started and hitting my stride, so to speak, so I wish I had more time but my health just doesn’t allow it.
"This job has really been a very important and rewarding experience to me. It’s one of the best things I’ve done in my career."
Looking back, Miller said he thought their recruitment and hiring of City Manager Greg Murray was a major milestone for the council.
Murray was hired in August 2020, and took over for then-city manager Howard Kunik, who served as the city’s top administrator for 15 years.
"That was a very important achievement, and he’s (Murray's) turning out to be a very competent city manager," Miller said.
Going forward, Miller said the City Council's recent approval of the city's new five-year financial budget plan will serve as a big accomplishment.
The plan, which led to a property tax increase of 16.8% more next year, will help the city expand staff, fund infrastructure projects, and improve the city's general fund, among other needs.
"I think it was very important to set the city up financially over the next couple of years (and to have that funding) solidly in place," he said.
At Wednesday's meeting, the new City Council will elect a mayor and vice mayor.
Punta Gorda has a “weak mayor” system, which means the leaders are elected by the council members at the first meeting held after an election. Mayors serve in the chairman role for council meetings, and represent the city at ceremonial services.
Currently, both roles are held by Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Debby Carey.
