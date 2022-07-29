PUNTA GORDA — Two men were arrested at an area police station for allegedly resisting police officers.
David Michael Hobson and Jerry Lamar Hoffman were among four men who visited the Punta Gorda Police Department on Thursday afternoon at 1410 Tamiami Trail.
The group — affiliated with online news outlets “Catchulater” and “Yin Yang News” — intended to ask for the status of a records request they had submitted from May, saying they still had not received it.
Members of the group recorded the visit on video, which was posted to Youtube later that day.
In the video, the men were informed Punta Gorda has a city ordinance that bans video recordings inside public buildings. Members of the group objected to the rule, stating that it violates the First Amendment. One also points out video cameras are employed by the police inside the building.
According to the group, Hoffman was pushed to the ground and arrested by Punta Gorda police officers while they were in the process of being directed out of the building.
David Kesselring, chair of the Charlotte County Republican Liberty Caucus, and local activist Andrew Sheets contacted The Daily Sun about the encounter.
Sheets previously asserted the city ordinance against video recording inside public buildings is a violation of the First Amendment.
Punta Gorda and their police are becoming more and more out of control every month,” Kesselring said in an email. “It is 100 percent lawful and legal to film police officers.”
Punta Gorda Police told The Daily Sun in a statement that alleged Hoffman fell to the ground on his own. When officers assisted him, they stated, he struck at one of the officers and was placed under arrest.
“They were asked to leave and they were not compliant,” PGPD spokesman Lt. Justin Davoult said.
Davoult said officers and staff would have processed the records request if the men stopped recording, or if those who were recording stepped outside to continue.
During the scuffle with Hoffman, one of the officers accidentally dropped their radio from their uniform. PGPD alleged Hobson then took the device and attempted to leave the building with it.
In the video posted online, Hobson aggressively says that he did not know the radio belonged to the officers and let it go as soon as he was told.
“Touch me again and I’ll pull charges on you, you f---,” Hobson can be heard saying in the video.
Hoffman, a Willston resident, was charged with battery against a first responder, resisting an officer with violence, and trespassing. Hobson, a Port Charlotte resident, was charged with grand theft, trespassing, and depriving an officer of his means of communication.
Both men were transported to Charlotte County Jail. They were released Friday on $11,000 total bond each. They are scheduled to return to court Aug. 29.
