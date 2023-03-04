PUNTA GORDA — A three-vehicle fatal crash resulted in the arrest of two men Saturday.
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Mile Marker 153 in Charlotte County where one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to FHP, at fault was driver Drew Michael St. Angelo, 25, of Denham Springs, Louisiana.
The news release states St. Angelo was southbound on I-75 about 8:10 p.m. Friday in a sedan when he approached two SUVs. One was driven by a 67-year-old Fort Myers man; the other driven by a 31-year-old West Babylon, New York man.
According to the FHP, St. Angelo "veered from an inside lane to an outside lane," in the process striking the right rear portion of the SUV driven by the Fort Myers man. The St. Angelo's vehicle struck the right rear portion of the second SUV.
The SUV of the Fort Myers man rotated, went into the grassy medium, and overturned.
The Fort Myers driver was wearing a seatbelt, but was killed in the wreck.
The West Babylon man's SUV rotated as well, staying on the interstate and coming to a rest. Neither he nor his passenger, a 27-year-old West Babylon woman, were injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.
St. Angelo was arrested and charged with DUI vehicular homicide and damage to property or person of another, and booked into the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
While FHP was on the scene conducting the homicide investigation, a sedan drove through the crash scene and struck a marked FHP SUV which was parked and unoccupied.
The driver fled the scene, but the sedan was stopped a short time later.
Guy Spennato, 51, of North Port, was the driver and was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the FHP.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with no bond. No updated jail information was available Saturday morning.
