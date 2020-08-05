PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda man is bringing home the big bucks after winning the $1.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from a May 16 drawing.
Meanwhile, a North Port man hit a $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery reported Wednesday.
James Edwards, who hit the Lotto, chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment, leaving him with $1,284,201.50. Edwards bought the winning Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K at 3035 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The store will get a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Also this week, North Porter Benjamin Evans, 49, claimed the prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game. Since lottery offices are closed, Evans claimed his win using a secured drop box at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. “He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000,” the Florida Lottery reported.
Evans bought his ticket at Publix, 1291 S. Sumter Blvd., North Port. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.
The $5,000,000 LUCK game costs $20 to play. It was launched in September 2019. It features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97, acc.
