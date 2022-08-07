PUNTA GORDA — Daniel Reyes, a Port Charlotte-area Realtor, recently shared his experience at an airport in Bentonville, Arkansas on a return trip from Oklahoma.
Reyes’s Allegiant Airlines flight was scheduled to leave Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. on June 11.
Shortly after he arrived at the airport, it was rescheduled to 7:30 p.m.
At around 7 p.m., it was pushed back further to 9 p.m.
“By then, I was inside, through security and waiting for my flight at the gate,” Reyes wrote in an email. “Then they changed it to 10, then 12:05 a.m. … I have now been waiting for 6½ hours.”
The flight was eventually canceled just after midnight, according to Reyes.
He had to stay overnight at a hotel and find a new flight the next day. He said it cost him an additional $890.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking to strengthen protections for stranded passengers of delayed or canceled flights.
The effort was announced this week in a news release, where officials noted a “flood of air travel service complaints” about non-refundable tickets coming to the DOT since 2020.
“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
The proposed new rules would focus on refund enforcement for:
• Changes that affect the departure and/or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight.
• Changes to the departure or arrival airport.
• Changes that increase the number of connections in the itinerary.
• Changes to the type of aircraft flown if it causes a significant downgrade in the air travel experience or amenities available onboard the flight.
Under the proposal, a canceled flight would mean a flight that was published in a carrier’s Computer Reservation System at the time of the ticket sale but was not operated by the carrier.
The press release noted that the terms “significant change” and “cancellation” had not been previously defined. This results in “inconsistency among carriers on when passengers are entitled to refunds,” which conflicted with the DOT’s authority to prohibit “unfair practices.”
The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the process, as “various airlines have questioned the Department’s authority to require refunds for flights airlines cancel or significantly change.”
The proposal would also require that airlines and ticket agents provide passengers “flight credits or vouchers” for passengers whose flights are canceled for certain reasons: government-mandated travel bans, closed borders, or health concerns.
The DOT is currently seeking public comment on the proposed rule change at a virtual public meeting scheduled for Aug. 22. Comments must be received within 90 days of the date the notice is published in the Federal Register.
Public comments can be submitted online on the DOT’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking or at regulations.gov, under the docket number DOT-OST-2022-0089. Requests to attend the virtual meeting can be submitted on the DOT’s Zoom link.
According to current DOT policy, airline consumers are entitled to refunds in the event of a cancelled flight, schedule change, or serious delay, among other reasons.
Refunds are also expected to be honored by airlines within certain time limits; a ticket purchased via credit card is to be refunded within seven days, for example, while payment through cash or check is supposed to be refunded within 20 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.