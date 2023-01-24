PUNTA GORDA — A crash on U.S. 41 Monday that killed one person and injured five has claimed another victim — an unborn child whose mother was critically injured in the wreck.
The Florida Highway Patrol also revealed its investigation determined another vehicle, a semi-truck, was involved in the crash as a no-contact vehicle.
The semi-truck with trailer was parked in the paved median of U.S. 41 around 7:50 a.m. near Zemel Road, blocking the southbound lanes, according to the FHP.
The driver of a pickup carrying a trailer lost control in the southbound lane of U.S. 41 and crossed the median into the northbound lane, where it collided with an SUV, according to FHP.
A third vehicle, a sedan traveling north on U.S. 41, then struck the SUV.
A passenger in the sedan, a 64-year-old Cape Coral woman, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the sedan, a 35-year-old Cape Coral woman, remains in critical condition at an area hospital. Her unborn child died Monday, according to the FHP.
Four other people involved in the wreck sustained minor injuries.
