Staff Report
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting events leading up to and on Veterans Day on Monday. Other events are also going on throughout the region.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and for more information on events there, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Here’s the rundown ...
Sunday — Interfaith service
Sunrise Interfaith service at 10 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum.
Sunday — British Remembrance Sunday Service
British Plot at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia at 10:30 a.m. A contingent of 25 RAF airmen from Lossiemouth, Scotland, travel to Florida to conduct a traditional Remembrance Service. They are from the Poseidon Squadron, and Squadron 120 and will be temporarily stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Station. The cemetery is the final resting place for 23 RAF cadets who died while flight training during WWII over southwest Florida skies. The service will include music, honor-roll call, laying of wreaths, bagpiper and a scheduled flyover tribute by the Warbird Squadron. All are welcome. Rik Sills, 941-697-5964.
Sunday — Legion celebrates 100
American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port, celebrates the American Legion’s 100th birthday at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. There will be burgers or chicken tenders with fries or onion rings, plus games, birthday cake and entertainment. Guests are welcome.
All new members signing up that day receive a free lunch. Those interested in joining must bring a copy of a DD-214 discharge from the member they are signing up with. The Legion Auxiliary is now accepting male spouses of military veterans. For more information, please call 941-423-7311 or visit americanlegion254.us.
Monday — Englewood honors veterans at Legion Post 113
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce and the Englewood Area Board of Realtors will honor local veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 as part of the American Legion Post 113’s 100th anniversary celebration. All are welcome to come enjoy the festivities. A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and entertainment. Commemorative coins will be given out to local veterans and military as part of the Veterans Day event. The post is at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. More info can be found at www.englewoodchamber.com.
Monday — Veterans Day car show at Fishermen’s Village
Veterans Day Car Show presented by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SWFL Region, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Fishermen’s Village parking lot, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Monday — Veterans Day ceremony in Punta Gorda
Members of the Vietnam Brotherhood and the Vietnam Veterans of America are having a short ceremony at 11 a.m. the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, the Paratrooper Color Guard will also be there, 200 Harbor Walk Dr., Punta Gorda.
Monday — Veterans Day ceremony at museum, book signing
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, at the museum this year, due to construction taking place at Veterans Park.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be a book signing event from 1:30-3 p.m. in the museum’s academy library, featuring three books selected by James Abraham, a local book publisher. Authors and their works include: Richard Hale, Never Give Up!, Marilyn Boehm, The Convert, Eleanor Stewart, A Call to Duty, by Dr. William Stewart
For more information on the books, contact Gary Butler, 941-575-9002 or James Abraham, 941-258-4920.
Monday — Veterans Day BBQ
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The event is to celebrate the service of veterans in the community, and is hosted by the nonprofit organization, Veteran Excursions to Sea, and Ingman Marine. The event is open to the public, and the cost is $10 per plate. Food is free for veterans and their families. Sponsorship opportunities are available. 941-421-4665, www.veteranexcursions.com, or email info@veteranexcursions.com.
Monday — North Port High School concert
The North Port High School Wind Ensemble will be giving a concert “For Our Heroes-A Celebration of all Veterans and their families” at 7 p.m., in the North Port Performing Arts Center. The concert is free to all. 6400 W. Price Blvd.
