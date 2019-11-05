Staff report
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting events leading up to and on Veterans Day Nov. 11, starting Nov. 9.
Other events are also going on throughout the region beginning Nov. 8.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and for more information on events there, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Here’s the rundown ...
Nov. 8 — Burnt Store Presbyterian patriotic concert
A Tribute to Veterans concert is 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Wolfhounds Legacy. Headlining the concert are Brian Gurl and friends with a traditional Americana show. The performance starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:15 p.m. There is no reserved seating, but special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival. Seating is limited and concert tickets are $20, available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information call 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
Nov. 9 — Family Fun Festival at the museum
From 12:30-5 p.m.: Military themed documentaries and films; remote control tank battles; obstacle course and other outdoor activities; flight simulators, VR Oculus, smokeless range, Google Expeditions, Kids Discovery Zone.
Nov. 9 — Gulf Shore Tenors perform
The museum and Gulfshore Opera are presenting The Gulfshore Tenors in concert in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m. The Gulfshore Tenors combine classical vocal training with a smooth jazz trio accompaniment. The all-American program includes a salute to Veterans Day. Tickets are $35 for premium seating and $25 for general admission.
Nov. 9 — Punta Gorda parade
Veterans Day Parade in downtown Punta Gorda at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. The parade proceeds down Carmalita to Taylor streets, disbands at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. For more information, Punta Gorda Elk’s Lodge #2606, 941-637-2606, or www.puntagordaelks.org.
Nov. 9 — El Jobean Pre-Veterans Day
Starts at 10 a.m., Randy Spence Park, Kerrigan Circle, in El Jobean. A ceremony is planned with hot dogs, chips and water available for purchase. For more information call Pat Spence at 941-629-3640
Nov. 10 — Interfaith service
Sunrise Interfaith service at 10 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum.
Nov. 10 — British Remembrance Sunday Service
British Plot at Oak Ridge Cemetery Arcadia at 10:30 a.m. A contingent of 25 RAF airmen from Lossiemouth, Scotland, travel to Florida to conduct a traditional Remembrance Service. They are from the Poseidon Squadron, and Squadron 120 and will be temporarily stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Station. The cemetery is the final resting place for 23 RAF cadets who died while flight training during WWII over southwest Florida skies. The service will include music, honor-roll call, laying of wreaths, bagpiper, and a scheduled flyover tribute by the Warbird Squadron. All are welcome. Rik Sills, 941-697-5964.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day car show at Fishermen’s Village
Veterans Day Car Show presented by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SWFL Region, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Fishermen’s Village parking lot.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day ceremony in Punta Gorda
Members of the Vietnam Brotherhood and the Vietnam Veterans of America are having a short ceremony at 11 a.m. the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, the Paratrooper Color Guard will also be there.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day ceremony at museum, book signing
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, at the museum this year, due to construction taking place at Veterans Park.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be a book signing event from 1:30-3 p.m. in the museum’s academy library, featuring three books selected by James Abraham, a local book publisher. Authors and their works include:
Richard Hale, Never Give Up!, Marilyn Boehm, The Convert, Eleanor Stewart, A Call to Duty, by Dr. William Stewart
For more information on the books, contact Gary Butler, 941-575-9002 or James Abraham, 941-258-4920.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day BBQ
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The event is to celebrate the service of veterans in the community, and is hosted by the nonprofit organization, Veteran Excursions to Sea, and Ingman Marine. The event is open to the public, and the cost is $10 per plate. Food is free for veterans and their families. Sponsorship opportunities are available. 941-421-4665, www.veteranexcursions.com, or email info@veteranexcursions.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.