UPDATE: suspect arrested in Sunday Punta Gorda standoff By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Aug 1, 2021 Aug 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A woman refused to leave her Punta Gorda home on Turbak Drive after shooting at her boyfriend Sunday afternoon, according to police. PHOTO PROVIDED PUNTA GORDA — A woman refused to leave her Punta Gorda home on Turbak Drive after shooting at her boyfriend Sunday afternoon, according to a CCSO report.Around 8:30 p.m., CCSO reported that the barricaded woman, Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury and with charges pending.Sheriff's dispatch received the call at around 1:17 p.m. regarding a domestic situation on Turbak Drive where one female suspect allegedly shot at her boyfriend.CCSO reported that the victim was not struck by any rounds and ran to a neighbor’s home to seek help.When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the safety of the victim and attempted to make contact through a window with the suspect, who was still inside the home.Deputies made several attempts to make contact.The suspect continually refused to come outside so the Charlotte County Sheriff’s SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene.As of 6 p.m., CCSO representatives said the scene was still extremely active and asked for the public to avoid the area and anyone living on Turbak Drive to remain indoors. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now YouTuber fined $2.5K over sign code Should Punta Gorda parks be closed at night? 15% property tax hike proposed in Punta Gorda Punta Gorda man in serious condition after being thrown from vehicle Trash service fees likely to rise in Punta Gorda Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now YouTuber fined $2.5K over sign code Should Punta Gorda parks be closed at night? 15% property tax hike proposed in Punta Gorda Punta Gorda man in serious condition after being thrown from vehicle Trash service fees likely to rise in Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.