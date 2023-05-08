PUNTA GORDA — Authorities released the identity of a woman whose decomposing body was found in a local residence.
Layni Carver, 55, was found dead inside her home on Turbak Drive, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
Her body was found Friday evening.
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said Monday there were no signs of trauma that would indicate a homicide.
The cause of death is yet to be determined, according to a CCSO press release, pending the results of toxicology tests in the coming weeks.
"As soon as the results are obtained, they will be promptly released," the statement read.
Justin Carver, Layni's son, was arrested by Charlotte County deputies over the weekend on charges of failing to report a death to the medical examiner and resisting an officer without violence.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated Saturday a homicide investigation is underway.
A relative of Layni's contacted authorities after not being able to reach her, according to CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith.
Justin Carver, 36, was the one who answered the door Friday, when deputies conducted a wellness check at his mother's residence.
CCSO alleged deputies knocked multiple times before Justin Carver answered. When he did, he stepped outside and locked the door behind him.
Deputies attributed "evasive behavior" to Carver, as well as noticing a "foul odor" coming from the residence.
"Once inside the home, deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms," the initial news release noted.
Neighbor Teddy Montaigne, who has lived on Turkak Drive for about 30 years, said Justin Carver would ride his bicycle up and down the road talking to himself.
"We've always just tried to ignore them," Montaigne said. "Both the mother and son had mental health problems. He wasn't even supposed to be staying in the house."
Earlier this year, Justin Carver pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic battery against his mother from January. She told deputies at the time that Justin Carver had broken down her bedroom door, threw a beer can at her, and then beat her with a curtain rod-like object.
Justin Carver entered his plea April 14. With time incarcerated since his arrest counting toward his five-month sentence, he was released three days later.
Another neighbor, Tracy Uerkwitz, said Carver pulled her 9-year-old granddaughter's hair last year.
"She came running home scared," she said.
Carver eventually pleaded no contest on that charge as well, and was released after a nine-month sentence with time served.
"But she is still scared of him," Uerkwitz said. "I hope they get him some help."
Uerkwitz remembered Layni Carver as a kind woman.
"She would deliver toys and clothes to all the children in the fish camp park," Uerkwitz said.
But, Uerkwitz said, they knew Layni Carver would do drugs.
Layni Carver also had previous encounters with law enforcement. In August 2021, she was charged with aggravated battery after she reportedly fired a gun at her then-boyfriend.
Her arrest came after she barricaded herself inside her home and an hours-long standoff that included of a SWAT team, a helicopter and crisis negotiators.
According to court records, Layni Carver later pleaded no contest to charges of improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.
Justin Carver is being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond. He is scheduled to return to court on May 24.
