PUNTA GORDA — A convicted felon who has been arrested at least a half-dozen times now faces another dozen charges after a two-hour standoff in Punta Gorda on Tuesday afternoon.
James Alan Currie, 51, of the 23000 block of Cherry Avenue in Port Charlotte, was the target of a Collier County investigation.
Collier County reached out to Charlotte County to keep an eye out for Currie — knowing he "frequented" the area, Charlotte County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Skip Conroy said Thursday morning.
He was sought for charges to include armed burglary, firearm theft and grand theft, authorities said.
About 3:30 p.m., a Charlotte County deputy saw Currie's vehicle and tried to pull it over, Conroy said.
"He fled a very short distance to a parking lot where he was cornered," Conroy said. "We believed he was armed; he advised us he was armed — and that led to the standoff that lasted two hours."
Downtown Punta Gorda near Marion and Olympia avenues and U.S. 41 was shut down during the standoff, with area officers from Punta Gorda, Charlotte County and the Florida Highway Patrol converging to assist. Snipers took to rooftops. Helicopters hovered and officers asked civilians to avoid the area.
“Cops came in the front and said to stay away from the back door,” said Jeanette Holmes at Hemingway’s Grille on Marion Avenue.
Hipnotique owner Alina Cosman was in the courtyard near C.J.’s Tavern.
“Get back inside and lock the doors,” she heard deputies say.
Currie had pulled the pickup was driving, a gray GMC Sierra, into a parking lot at Suncoast One Title and Closings at West Marion Avenue and refused to get out.
Officers noted he was drinking from a bottle of tequila during the situation.
In a website post on Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated Currie ignored "verbal commands" to show his hands and get out of his vehicle.
"As the deputy held Currie at gunpoint waiting for backup, Currie was observed chugging from a Patron Silver bottle and Bud Light can. A rapport was built with Currie, however, he still refused to exit the vehicle and began falling asleep while speaking to deputies."
After three hours, officers noted, he started up his vehicle and drove about 30 feet. He came to a stop after running over a stop-stick, it noted.
"Eventually a taser was deployed and Currie was taken into custody," it stated.
He was taken to a Fort Myers hospital and placed under arrest. He is now in Charlotte County custody, Conroy said.
But there was reason for the standoff and tension. Along with the liquor, authorities found he was armed with three handguns and a rifle, Conroy said.
"They can be chaotic, very tense. We're talking about alcohol mixed with weapons, so it's a powderkeg situation. I tip my hat to those involved that it didn't end in shots fired," he said.
Currie is facing a dozen new charges, including:
• driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense
• fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers
• failure to register motor vehicle
• driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
• possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon (eight counts)
Conroy said Currie had been arrested in Charlotte County already at least six times that he could see. Among his other charges in the last 15 years have been DUIs, battery and giving false identification to law enforcement.
"He's not a stranger to us," he said.
In terms of the investigation, standoff and arrest, Conroy said he appreciated the teamwork of law enforcement agencies.
"It's a classic example of regional law enforcement agencies working together and getting the work done," he said. "From Collier County to Charlotte County, we worked together to get another violent felon off the streets."
