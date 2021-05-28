PUNTA GORDA — A much-needed makeover is taking shape for part of East Virginia Avenue outside the Ice House Pub and Manatees Pizza in Punta Gorda.
No changes have been made to this section between northbound U.S. 41 and Nesbit Street since before Hurricane Charley in 2004.
The two-lane road is lined with worn concrete and potholes on part of the north side and a grassy easement along part of the south side, making up around 35 unofficial parking spaces.
Unlike many surrounding areas, there are no sidewalks or street lights.
Aesthetics and safety have both been cited as reasons for the upgrades.
“I am in favor of us doing something (because) to me it’s a dangerous area,” said City Council Member Nancy Prafke at a May 19 meeting. “Cars park in front of Manatees Pizza and I’ve been concerned (turning onto East Virginia from U.S. 41) about someone backing into me.
“I’ve also spoken to a business owner in the Cedar Point building (across the street) and they told me they have almost been hit by numerous cars backing out.”
The changes bring official parking to the roadway but will likely limit it to around 17 spaces when everything is said and done.
The project will also add sidewalks, street lights, and other city street furnishings similar to that of the surrounding areas in downtown Punta Gorda.
The City Council voted to move forward with the project despite running into some design setbacks from Florida Power & Light, next door to the Ice House Pub.
To achieve their maximum parking goals, a configuration was designed that relied heavily on FPL granting the city access to an easement along the city’s right of way on the south side of East Virginia, according to city documents.
FPL denied the city’s request for long-term use of the easement outside of their security wall due to future expansion plans of the substation.
Currently, visitors to the area already use the grassy easement in front of the station for unofficial parking.
Prafke suggested the city make the upgrades to the street but leave FPL out of it.
“Since FPL is not willing to participate, (lets do) the north side as we had talked about and do the south side up to the FPL property,” Prafke said. “When it comes to the FPL property, do nothing.
“Don’t put a curb and gutter in and just leave it the way it is. People will just park on it anyway and then that way we are not eliminating the parking on the south side of the street.”
The other council members agreed to the idea, wanting to move forward with the project, which is estimated to cost around $950,000 and will be funded through the city’s 1% Sales Tax fund for fiscal year 2020-2021.
“We’ve already committed to doing this and the money is allocated from the last sales tax project list,” said Mayor Lynne Matthews. “I want to see us finish something we started here.”
