PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Council took another step closer Wednesday to raising water and sewer rates for homeowners within the city's utility district.
The district consists of homeowners within the city limits and some properties in south Charlotte County.
At Wednesday's meeting, council members approved the first of two readings that would bring a 3.75% increase, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
"(We had) to determine if our current rates would carry us into future years or if there needed to be increases to cover future developments and annexations," Mayor Lynne Matthews told the Sun. "The new rates will insure we have adequate funding to complete additional infrastructure projects that may be needed looking forward."
A final approval is still needed at the City Council's Dec. 2 meeting before anything moves forward.
"The cost of doing business goes up and they must get passed along to the consumer," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey. "We are being very conservative in our cost increase."
FOR CURRENT CUSTOMERS
The 3.75% increase would affect homeowners differently based on their usage.
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun that city staff typically uses $7,000 gallons of usage monthly as an average of their total customer base, showing about $2.90 per month increase from $76.94 monthly bill to $79.84.
The new rate will be reviewed each year before any new increase occurs.
FOR NEW CUSTOMERS
Connecting to the city's utility system will cost more due to an increase in miscellaneous charges − most of which haven't been changed in decades − with most notable being water tap (connection) and meter installation fees.
Water tap charges inside the city
For meter sizes up to 1 inch, the charge will jump from $116 to $485.
For a meter size of 1.5 inches, the fee will go up from $148 to $650
For a meter size of 2 inches, the fee will go up from $152 to $650.
For meter sizes 3 inches and larger, the charge will reflect the actual cost of labor and material as it does with current fees in place
Water tap charges outside the city
For meter sizes up to 1 inch, the charge will jump from $145 to $606.
For a meter size of 1.5 inches, the fee will go up from $185 to $812.
For a meter size of 2 inches, the fee will go up from $190 to $812.
For meter sizes 3 inches and larger, charges will reflect cost of labor and material − plus a 25% surcharge − as it does with current fees in place.
Meter installation inside the city
For a meter size of ⅝ by ¾ inches, the charge will jump from $180 to $465.
For a meter size of 1 inch, the fee will go up from $248 to $530.
For a meter size of 1.5 inches, the charge will jump from $412 to $1,015.
For a meter size of 2 inches, the fee will go up $540 to $1,115.
For meter sizes 3 inches and larger, the charge will reflect the actual cost of labor and material as it does with current fees in place.
Meter installation outside the city
For a meter size of ⅝ by ¾ inches, the charge will jump from $200 to $581.
For a meter size of 1 inch, the fee will go up from $285 to $662.
For a meter size of 1.5 inches, the charge will jump from $490 to $1,268.
For a meter size of 2 inches, the fee will go up from $650 to $1,393.
For meter sizes 3 inches and larger, charges will reflect cost of labor and material − plus a 25% surcharge − as it does with current fees in place.
