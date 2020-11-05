PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda homeowners could see an increase in their water and sewer rates.
With the proposed general rate change − still under review by city officials − homeowners would see an increase of 3.75% on their utility bill with the potential of an annual increase on top of that.
How that percentage would affect homeowners’ utility bills would vary on their usage, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“We typically use 7,000 gallons of usage monthly as an average of our total customer base,” Reichert said. “At that volume, a customer would see about $2.90 per month increase from $76.94 monthly bill to $79.84.”
As far as the annual rate increase, Reichert said the city will not “implement an automatic annual increase but rather review it each year for changes and timing of projects that may affect the need for (a change).”
A big difference with this proposal comes down to miscellaneous charges for new customers wanting to connect to the city’s utility system. Some haven’t been changed in decades.
“A lot of these fees have not changed since 1984,” said City Finance Director Kristin Simeone at a Nov. 4 City Council meeting. “They haven’t been looked at regularly because it is a small percentage of our revenue for the utility fund, but we do want to bring them up in line with today’s costs.”
At the meeting, Simeone compared some of those charges with neighboring areas, two of the most notable being water tap (connection) and meter installation.
In North Port, for example, a 1-inch tap charge, along with meter installation, would cost $795 compared to Punta Gorda’s current $248 cost for both inside the city. In Englewood, the combined charge of the same size would cost $1,585.
In the example, numbers were not provided for customers outside the city who live within Punta Gorda’s utility district, but Simeone said it would cost an additional 25%.
In the presentation, Simeone proposed increasing those charges in the city to an amount of $395.
“We are trying to recommend an increase that will help cover our costs,” Simeone said, “and in some cases, we chose possibly not to recommend a completely high rate and do so in stages to get there.”
The City Council members did ask to see what the full amount would be to cover the city’s cost for new customers looking to connect to the city’s utilities system.
“If people are coming here to build a new home, we should charge them what it costs us,” said Council Member Nancy Prafke at the meeting.
Those numbers, along with other details, will be presented at a later meeting.
If the new rates and charges are eventually approved by the City Council, they will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
