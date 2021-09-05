PUNTA GORDA — Utility and trash rates are likely going up for Punta Gorda residents.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council has planned two public hearings — one to increase monthly utility rates and another to increase fees for removal of solid waste, yard waste and curbside recycling services.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at Bit.ly/3873ASt.
For each proposed increase, a second reading still has to be held before anything becomes official.
The increases apply to all those living within the city's utility district, which also includes those who live outside of the city but in the district in Charlotte County.
Monthly water rates will increase from $11.09 to $11.31 for residents within the city and from $13.86 to $14.14 for those outside of the city.
In addition to that increase, monthly customer charges will also go up from $4.82 to $4.92 for those within the city, and from $6.03 to $6.15 for those outside the city.
For wastewater, city staff has proposed increasing the monthly rate from $28.32 to $28.89 for residents in the city, and from $35.40 to $36.11 for residents outside the city.
An increase in additional monthly volume charges will also be discussed at the meeting, as well as rate changes for commercial businesses in the city's utility district.
Refuse rates will be increasing by 35 cents per month with yard waste rates going up by 15 cents per month.
The overall increase for nonresidential customers is around 1%.
The residential recycling rate will increase by 33 cents per month.
For both utility and trash, the proposed rates are scheduled to become effective Oct. 1, pending the City Council's approval.
PG property tax increase, budget hearing scheduled
Punta Gorda will hold the first of two budget public hearings Wednesday to finalize an increase in the city's property tax rate.
The meeting begins at 5:01 p.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at Bit.ly/3873ASt.
A second reading will have to be held before the new budget becomes official.
The new budget could bring about a millage rate increase with full-time residents paying 16.8% more next year in property taxes. The last time such a large increase was passed was 18% in 2013.
The rate is proposed to increase from $3.43 to $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
With the proposed millage increase, taxes on a $300,000 homesteaded residential property would increase by $146, or from $858 to $1,004. Homesteaded property owners can deduct $50,000 from their property assessment.
The proposed budget for fiscal 2022 is about $26 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.