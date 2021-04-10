PG Airport reps say vacation travel in 'full recovery'

Passengers board an Allegiant Air flight at Punta Gorda Airport in July 2020. March 2021 passenger totals were in line with 2018, signaling vacation travel is in full recovery, according to PGD representatives.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Airport's March travel numbers were the best since the start of the pandemic.

"Our March 2021 passenger numbers totaled 181,947, up 20% from March 2020’s total of 151,783," PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller said. "These March 2021 numbers are in line with March 2018 levels.

"This is great news because it signals that vacation travel is in full recovery."

In March 2018, 192,947 passengers flew in and out of Punta Gorda with March 2019 totals showing a peak of 221,326, according to a PGD report.

Both April 2018 and 2019 saw a decline in passengers, however, with 2018 totals of 147,871, and 172,893 for 2019.

"We usually see a drop in April as our seasonal residents return to their homes up north," Miller said, "but things are definitely different this year."


Punta Gorda Airport travel has been on a steady rise since the start of 2021.

Passenger counts were up in February with 128,983 passengers compared to 98,826 in January 2021.

In February 2020, passenger totals were just over 200,000 with January at 154,805. Both of those months were down in 2021 by 36% compared to 2020.

April 2020 was still the lowest totals the airport has seen with only 12,030 people flying in and out of Punta Gorda after shutdowns occurred due to the pandemic.

Miller said they are remaining hopeful for more seasonal travel this year. 

"We may get a small surge of late spring visitors as more people feel safe traveling and pent-up travel demand surfaces," she said. "It would be a great sign if April 2021 passengers are in line with April 2018 numbers."

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

