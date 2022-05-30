Veterans, families honor Memorial Day of remembrance

PUNTA GORDA — Vietnam veteran Richard Roberts has a lot of friends, and memories, on the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida.
"This one here on panel 60 is a high school buddy of mine," Roberts said. "We were on the track team together. We lost him in the spring of 1968."
Roberts was visiting the wall while attending the "Memorial Day Observance, Commemorating Our Heroes" ceremony hosted by the Charlotte County Veterans Council at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
The memorial wall, a scaled-down replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., stretches along the eastern portion of the park.
"I have four on the panel down there I lost in January 1968," Roberts said, pointing toward the northern end of the memorial wall. "Then there are three more on the panel at the other end that I lost in another firefight in 1967."
Roberts fought in Vietnam during 1966 and 1967.
"It was a long time ago but it’s always there. You can’t forget them. I won’t forget any of the names on these walls," he said. "It’s a real privilege to be able to come over here and honor these veterans – my brothers, my sisters – I just miss them so much.
"It’s an honor for me to be able to be here and not be one of the names on the wall; it’s just … it gets kind of hard."
About 100 people attended the Monday ceremony at the park.
"This is truly a day of remembrance," Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews told the crowd. "And honoring all those who served and lost their lives to our country for the sake of our freedom and we thank them all for all they did to continue to protect all of our freedoms. ...This is not a day of celebration or fireworks, it is certainly just a day of remembrance."
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, gave a history lesson on the day.
"Shortly after the Civil War, in a small southern town, the wives and mothers of fallen Confederate troops were placing flowers on the soldiers' gravestones. One woman turned and she saw her friend Mary placing some flowers on the grave of a Union soldier. She said, ‘Mary don’t you know he was a Union solder?’ Mary said, ‘Sarah, I know very well, but I also know that somewhere in the northern part of these great United States, there is a northern mother or wife placing flowers on the grave of one of our sons or husbands.’"
Deutsch added that the celebration then spread across the U.S.
"Without cellphones, without a telephone, without a television or radio, that spread and within weeks, all across the U.S., we were celebrating in every little town and every big city what we originally called Decoration Day," he said. "Today indeed is a very special day to honor those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice that we have the freedom and the liberty that so often we take for granted."
Florida House Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, explained there would be no peace without the U.S. military.
"I want all of us to remember that America, without your soldiers — to paraphrase — would be like God without his angels," Grant said. "I would go further than that and say peace in this world without American soldiers would be like God without his angels because we are, in fact our nation, are the peacekeepers of the world."
He added that some countries believe the U.S. is not a peaceful nation.
"They forget that without a strong Army, Navy or Air Force, you have no peace," Grant said. "That is why we fight so hard. That is why our soldiers, airmen and Navy do what they do, so that we could have freedom in the world and have peace."
For more information about the Charlotte County Veterans Council, go to CCVetsCouncil.org.
