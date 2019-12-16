PUNTA GORDA — The future look of Veterans Park in Punta Gorda is starting to take shape as contractors complete much of the foundation work needed to improve the park.
"We are about 50% complete," said Bob Nikula, city public works project manager, who is overseeing the project. "We are looking to wrap up (at this pace) by mid-January."
Located at the entrance into Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Ct., the park includes the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida, a scaled-down replica of the wall in Washington D.C.
The renovations, however, will set the park up to better serve visitors and residents as a venue for concerts, ceremonies, weddings and other gatherings.
"It wasn’t very conducive to having a ceremony here," said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida president. "(Before) people had to sit on the grass with their chairs and there was stuff in the way and all that. Now it’s going to be like a little amphitheater. It’s going to be beautiful."
Phase two of the project includes work on parking and streetscape around the park, an honor walk, a mural wall plaza, a Purple Heart Memorial, a park donor's plaza and changes to the open area in front of the gazebo, dubbed the ceremonial plaza.
"In the next couple of weeks, the plan is to remove and replace the gazebo floor," Nikula said, "as well as finish work stuccoing, mural and plaque walls. We will be finishing up the electric (connections), underground electric and install the new decorative lights. Probably right after Christmas we will start with flat work − new sidewalks, pavers − and then its just some fine tuning after that."
Despite some added work, such as that of the gazebo floor, the project is still coming in under the estimated budget.
"The bid came in well under the estimate," Carr said, "which is fantastic ... that doesn’t happen all the time."
The project's original estimates came in at $450,000 and later at $540,000, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
The lowest, and current, bid came in at $416,000 with the nonprofit group Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida contributing 13%.
"We are actually under budget even with the change orders (such as the gazebo and some smaller work)," Nikula said. "We would be probably be anywhere from 25,000 to 35,000 under budget."
Carr said that everyone is excited for the changes and what they will bring to the park and to Punta Gorda.
"The thing I really like, with the walls in over there (on the western side of the park) with the donor plaza, you can really picture it now," Carr said. "The donor’s plaza and then a reflection area where people can sit and contemplate and then the purple heart area and then we come down to the bricks that used to be in front of the gazebo will be in front of the mural wall which will be the tall wall on the other side of the gazebo (opposite the memorial wall) ... we’re excited about all that because it kind of ties together and we are calling that the 'Honor Walk'."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.