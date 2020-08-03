PUNTA GORDA — The sky isn’t necessarily the limit at the recently renovated Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
Along with the return of 29 refurbished bronze plaques at the park’s Honor Walk, plans are also in the works to add a Space Force flag as part of the U.S. Armed Forces flags — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
“We now have a sixth with the Space Force (flag) so we are working right now on engineering designs to put up the sixth flag pole over there with the Space Force flag on it,” said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, of the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida organization.
The Honor Walk was a recent addition to the park — stretching along the west side of the park — as part of renovations completed in the spring.
“The more things we can do, the more attractive it is for people to come out and take a walk and admire the park,” Carr said.
Located at the entrance to Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, the park includes the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida, a scaled-down replica of the wall in Washington, D.C.
“We took (the plaques) down around a year ago and sent them to a bronze foundry in Georgia,” Carr said. “Even though they are 25 to 30 years old, (if you) look at them now … they (the foundry) did a great job.”
Carr said the plaques primarily honor military organizations — local American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, among others — as well as some social organizations like local chapters of Kiwanis International.
“We have these here to honor these organizations and to let people know that at one time there were a lot of people who contributed to organizing and getting this park going originally,” Carr said.
