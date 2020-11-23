PUNTA GORDA — Three World War II veterans and a Vietnam veteran were honored with quilts during a recent Veterans Day ceremony at Windmill Village Mobile Home Park in Punta Gorda.
The quilts were made by volunteers across the nation as part of the nonprofit organization Quilts of Honor.
Each quilt is made to show gratitude and appreciation for a veteran's service and sacrifice. The volunteers are wives, sisters and brothers of veterans, as well as other family members.
"We have quite a few veterans in the park," said Windmill resident Penny Fahrbach, who organized the event with the community's social club. "We didn’t tell anyone what (the ceremony) was going to be; it was a surprise to all of them. They were all really pleased."
World War II veterans Ray Caswell, 98, Peter Georges, 95, and Stan Rangeloff, 91, as well as Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam veteran Mike Bass, 71, were all honored with the quilts on Nov. 15.
Each quilt was embroidered with the name of the recipient, his or her branch and the people who sewed and donated them.
Most years, the community's Veterans Day ceremony is topped off with a dinner, but this year the presentation was held outside due to coronavirus concerns.
At each ceremony, the community also hosts a basket raffle that has brought in around $12,000 in nine years, according to Fahrbach.
"Every year our basket raffle goes to veterans organizations in the community," Fahrbach said. "Windmill has always been supportive of our veterans."
