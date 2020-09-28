PUNTA GORDA — Up until four years ago, Kim Hayes said the last Sunday of September would have been just like any other Sunday — going to church, making lunch for her family.
“On Aug. 1, 2016, I became eligible for a group that no one wants to be able to join, the American Gold Star Mothers,” said Hayes, whose son died from issues related to his service.
Hayes was the featured speaker at a Gold Star Family Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda Sunday honoring the mothers and families of fallen soldiers.
“It’s important to me for us to convey the fact that we honor and remember but especially recognize that those veterans’ names are not two-dimensional,” Hayes said during the ceremony. “They were individuals. They were our family members − our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters. They had personalities and idiosyncrasies. They had favorite foods and songs. They were people.”
The event was hosted by the Charlotte County Democrats, along with American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida, a local chapter of the nationwide nonprofit that works to help veterans, those currently serving in the military, their families and communities.
“Events like these are important for our community awareness of service members,” Hayes told the Sun. “Our soldiers have given so much ... many have given their all.”
Hayes, along with other Gold Star Family members, laid a wreath before the U.S. Armed Forces flags at the park and paid respect to those fallen soldiers listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida.
“I appreciate this memorial,” Hayes said. “It’s so important to have a physical location for people to come and reflect and recognize all the men and women who fought for our country.”
“There are hundreds of Gold Star Families in this area,” Hayes continued. “There is a community there for support and encouragement.”
Nancy Razvoza attended the ceremony to honor her late husband.
“He was a prisoner of war in Korea for 34 months,” Razvoza said. “I’m so proud and happy to see the Gold Star families honored in this way. It warms my heart.”
Vietnam veteran Andy Mele said people in many communities aren’t aware about the Gold Star Families and their organization.
“People in neighborhoods don’t know who is a Gold Star Family and who isn’t,” Mele said. “It feels so important to recognize them and the sacrifice they (and their families) made.”
More information about the American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida can be found on their website, goldstarmothersswfl.org.
