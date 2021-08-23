PUNTA GORDA — When Military Heritage Museum volunteer Gus Hawkins purchased the Vietnam-era Huey helicopter earlier this year, the goal was always to have it placed at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
The Bell UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter is on display outside of the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, Hawkins and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida president, will present a plan to move the helicopter from the museum to Veterans Park, at the entrance to Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court.
The city is not being asked to pay for moving the helicopter.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at Bit.ly/3873ASt.
The two men's hope is to have the Huey as a complement to the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida, a scaled-down replica of the wall in Washington, D.C., already at the park.
"Most of the souls on the Vietnam Wall took their last in-country flight in a Huey," Carr said. "That is why the Huey is so closely tied emotionally to the Vietnam Wall and the folks whose names are on it."
"The Huey is the most iconic symbol of the Vietnam War," Hawkins said. "The sound of its rotor blades is unmistakable. These helicopters carried men into combat. They brought in food, ammunition, fresh troops and medical supplies."
The Huey was also used to return soldiers to base camps, Hawkins said, and was the primary mode of transportation for the wounded.
The potential move to Veterans Park won't be without challenges, however, as the Huey is no longer operable and will have to be moved by truck and trailer.
"Transporting and placing the Huey will be no small task," Hawkins said. "We are currently exploring options to transport the Huey in its current configuration (with rotor blades).
"If we cannot find a low enough trailer, we might have to temporarily remove the rotor blades and mast in order to lower its overall height."
Hawkins said they have a volunteer lined up from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Aviation Unit to assist with the rotor blade removal, if needed.
"Once the Huey is at Veterans Park, it will be lifted off of the trailer with a crane and moved into position (on a concrete pad)," he continued. "The Huey will be tied down and secured against movement during a storm."
Pending the City Council's decision Wednesday, Carr said they hope to have the Huey relocated to Veterans Park in time for Veterans Day (Nov. 11) 2021.
