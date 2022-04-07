PUNTA GORDA — The Vietnam-era "Huey" helicopter remains grounded for now at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda despite an effort to move it to Veterans Park.
The Punta Gorda City Council denied a Wednesday request to reconsider relocating the Bell UH-1 Iroquois known by its longtime "Huey" nickname to the park to stand alongside the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida.
Vietnam veterans from around Charlotte County filled City Hall to encourage the council to reconsider its Sept. 8 decision denying the Huey's relocation to the park.
"When I look at the Wall, I look at death and I honor it," Vietnam veteran Bruce Holmstead told the council. "When I look at that Huey, I look at life. By putting the two together, there is a symbol of death and a symbol of life."
Vietnam veteran Steve Cornwell also spoke.
"The Huey was the angel of mercy for all those who didn’t make it out quite so well," Cornwell said. "I can think of no better place to move that Huey there."
And there were those who told of their actual experiences.
"A Huey saved my bacon at least twice," said Lance Robinson who served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. "I would like to see the Huey at the Wall."
The helicopter sits at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, as a temporary home.
Gus Hawkins purchased the Huey in June with plans to donate it to the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida organization for Veterans Park at 120 Laishley Court.
The plan to move it was originally denied in a 3-2 decision during the Sept. 8 City Council meeting with the majority citing liability, maintenance, vandalism and other unknowns.
Hawkins addressed those concerns at Wednesday's meeting.
"I have traveled to Okeechobee several times to look at their military monuments and do not see any sign of vandalism," he said. "I don’t think that would be a problem here."
Liability has already been addressed though his planning team, Hawkins said, through construction designs and having the Huey insured.
He said there have been no safety-related issues during its eight months at the museum.
"The Huey doors would be kept locked (at the park) unless attended and the Huey would be secured to the ground," Hawkins said.
As for maintenance, Hawkins said it would be handled through a team of scheduled volunteers.
The issue was brought up Wednesday at the request of City Council Member Jaha Cummings.
"Our vote before was based on a lack of information," Cummings said at the meeting, adding if they're not going to revisit decisions "made based on ignorance then we’re not doing good by our community."
The discussion became heated after that.
"My decision to not put the Huey at the park had nothing to do with my support for our veterans and it had nothing to do with me being ignorant," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said.
Cummings cut in saying he was not calling anyone ignorant.
Carey added she does not believe the Huey belongs in the park and doesn't want the City Council to keep revisiting old decisions.
Mayor Lynne Matthews, who sits on the museum's Board of Directors, said she is done talking about the Huey relocation.
"I am not speaking (on this) as a member of the museum's board when I sit at this dais. I am speaking as a City Council member for the residents of the city," Matthews said. "I have no conflict of interest in doing so. I am not paid by the museum."
Matthews said the Military Heritage Museum board did vote to allow museum Executive Director Gary Butler to speak with Hawkins about keeping the helicopter at the museum.
"I did not vote at that board meeting specifically," she said. "The point is, we’ve already issued our verdict on this and I am not ignorant."
After Wednesday's meeting, Butler told The Daily Sun that the museum does have an offer on the table for Hawkins.
"We have made the offer that should the Huey not be approved for placement in Veterans Park, then we would be willing to financially support its location at the museum."
Hawkins could not be reached for comment.
