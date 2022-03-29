Vietnam veterans honored at Military Heritage Museum

PUNTA GORDA — Joe Wright became emotional explaining what it meant to have a national event honoring Vietnam veterans.
"We didn't get this when we came home," said Wright, who served in Da Nang from 1970-71 in the Vietnam War.
"The war was controversial, but we were asked to do something, so we did it," he said. "We do it for country, and that's why we all joined."
Wright was one of hundreds of veterans and their families in attendance at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda Tuesday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
"This is a fantastic event ... events like this can get very emotional," Wright said.
The ceremony is part of a commemorative partner program started by the Department of Defense, called the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
The museum serves as one of those partners.
The ceremony recognizes and gives tribute to everyone that participated in the war effort between 1955 and 1975.
"Any veteran who served during that time is qualified to call themselves a Vietnam veteran because that is the time frame that that whole war went on," said C.J. Metcalfe, a museum board director and event organizer on Tuesday.
Each veteran in attendance received a ceremonial pin, designed by the DOD, to commemorate their service.
"They have a proclamation and a fact sheet that they distributed to these veterans, acknowledging what they went through and leaving tribute to them," Metcalfe added.
Multiple performers, speakers, raffles and more were featured throughout the morning and afternoon to honor those who served between 1955 and 1975.
U.S. Army veteran Gary Higgins was the keynote speaker. He had served from 1968-70 for the 32nd Infantry Regiment in Vietnam.
Almost 30 years ago, Higgins purchased a used flight jacket online. After the jacket was delivered, he realized it belonged to a U.S. Air Force pilot.
"It had a rank and a name on it," Higgins told the crowd. "For almost 30 years I could not track this man down."
In October 2021, he gave the name and rank one last look and learned it belonged to retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John L. Borling.
Borling is the author of "Taps on the Walls: Poems from the Hanoi Hilton," which documents his six-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war.
He was shot down as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War.
Borling was seriously injured in the crash and later captured by Vietnamese soldiers. He was released on Feb. 12, 1973.
Borling and Higgins were eventually able to meet in October 2021 so Higgins could return the jacket.
Higgins said he was in tears for much of the encounter.
"I came up behind him and he slid his arms into that jacket," Higgins said. "And he turned around and looked at me and the tears were falling and he said, 'Gary, we are binded forever.'"
Borling told The Daily Sun after his speech that he spent three or four hours with Borling when they met.
The entire encounter just took both their breath away.
"Finding John and being able to give his jacket back ... I was in tears," Higgins said, "And for him to get his jacket back he ..."
Higgins then shook his head, implying both he and Borling wound up somewhat speechless at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.