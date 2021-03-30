PUNTA GORDA — If you ask U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ron Sucio when was the Vietnam War for him, he'd tell you, "It was yesterday."
"The war had that impact on us," Sucio said as the featured speaker for the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
"I remember the people I served with," he continued. "And while it’s been 50-plus years ago, when somebody asks me when did Vietnam take place − I could give them the dates − but when they ask, 'When was it for you?' I say, very simply, 'It was yesterday.'
"And it will still be here tomorrow and the day after that."
The museum, located at 900 W. Marion Ave., featured a remembrance ceremony to honor those who served during Vietnam, along with a celebration of the women who served during the war.
"We are here today not just to thank the Vietnam participants, it’s to recognize those individuals in the United States who served their nation in their nation’s best interest in the period of time between 1955 and 1975," Sucio said. "It’s to highlight all of our armed forces."
Vietnam veteran Sheldon Busse told The Daily Sun he was glad he attended the ceremony, not only to remember but also for the camaraderie.
"The ceremony was very special to me," said Busse, who served from November 1967 to November 1968. "It’s hard to explain − I didn’t really know anyone by name here but I felt an attachment to everyone."
