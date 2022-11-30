PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council member Mark Kuharski believes some boat captains may want to help identify debris for the city removal program.
After all, the city has 55 miles of canals.
At a recent council meeting, Kuharski said people aren't boating because they are afraid there's Hurricane Ian debris under the surface, and they don't want to damage their boats.
"I believe many people will want to help," he said. "If there's 55 boaters, they can each take a mile. It could be done in a couple of hours. Otherwise, it's going to take the city a long time. This is a really good way to save taxpayers' money."
Kuharski said he spoke to City Manager Greg Murray after the meeting. They discussed the city's GPS program that could help log any debris coordinates found by the volunteers.
"Just using a fish finder will not work," Kuharski said. "Any serious fisherman will have the right sonar radar devices needed to see what's in the water."
Kuharski also reached out to the The Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor Boaters Alliance, which recently reactivated a program with the city's Public Works Department for a Dock Match Program.
The alliance's program connects boat owners who temporarily need boat relocation while the seawall or other damage is being fixed with owners that have available dock space.
Kuharski believes its members and others from Englewood, Punta Gorda, Venice and North Port will also be interested in volunteering to locate debris in the city's waterway.
"I'm told there are far less people out on the water now than before the storm," Kuharski said. "With the holidays coming and season almost here, people want to navigate the waters. They just want to know it's safe."
Robert Hickey, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Boaters Alliance president, said only two captains signed up to volunteer for the debris location event.
"Volunteer can do a zone near their home," he said. "We will be in the Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store canals. It doesn't have to be done in one day."
Murray said it will be a while before the city can make strides in canal debris location and removal. He said volunteers are welcome to help.
"The city cannot state the canals are safe for navigation since we have not begun to survey submerged debris," he said. "The city advises mariners to exercise extreme caution when navigating the canals."
He said staff originally planned to contract a company to complete a sonar survey of the canals.
"Realizing that it could take months to get a contract in place and that this would be an unbudgeted expense, the city is collaborating with the Boater's Alliance to recruit volunteer citizen's to conduct at least a preliminary survey with their own boats," Murray wrote. "If your boat has an imaging transducer and you would like to volunteer a few hours off your time."
This week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced it's accepting applications for a newly created Vessel Turn-In Program. VTIP is a voluntary program designed to help owners dispose of unwanted at-risk vessels before they become derelict.
Upon approval of an application, VTIP will dispose of a surrendered vessel at no cost to the boat owner. Removing the vessel before it deteriorates into a derelict condition will prevent legal ramifications for the vessel owner.
A derelict vessel upon waters of the state is a criminal offense and can carry serious penalties and fines or possible jail time.
"Acting now is the best way to prevent legal action from occurring if the vessel becomes derelict," said VTIP administrator Phil Horning in a statement.
To qualify for VTIP, a vessel must be floating upon waters of the state of Florida and cannot be determined derelict by law enforcement. The owner must have at least one written at-risk warning or citation and possess a clear title to the vessel.
To apply for or view program guidelines, visit MyFWC.com/VTIP or call the FWC Boating and Waterways Division at 850-488-5600 for more information.
For more information on the debris program, visit boat2puntagorda.org or call 941-505-4126 or call the city manager's office at 941-575-3302.
For more information on the dock match program, visit:
