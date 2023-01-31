PUNTA GORDA — Four vintage military aircraft, known as "Warbirds," commemorated the reopening of the Punta Gorda Airport's rebuilt main runway.
A team of three pilots flying T-34 aircraft flew in formation as the “Veterans Airlift Command Tribute Wing,” according to an airport news release.
Walt Fricke, a former Army combat helicopter pilot and Vietnam veteran, as well as air boss and founder of the Veterans Airlift Command nonprofit group, led fellow pilots Mike Grossmann and Dan Blackwell in the formation.
The Beechcraft T-34 Mentor is a single-engine, basic trainer aircraft designed and manufactured by Beechcraft for the Air Force and Navy.
Jim Lyons, pilot of a North American P-51 Mustang, also joined the commemorative flights with his iconic aircraft, according to the airport. The P-51 Mustang is an American long-range, single-seat fighter used during World War II that was based at the Punta Gorda Army Airfield.
"All four pilots are based locally and offered to coordinate this special flight as a tribute to the airport’s rich history, and the future of aviation," the news release stated.
Fricke's nonprofit, the Veterans Airlift Command, provides free private air transportation to combat-wounded veterans and active service members for medical and other compassionate purposes through a national network of volunteer aircraft owners and pilots.
The VAC is based out of the airport, which began 80 years ago as a training site for the Punta Gorda Army Airfield, which peaked with 1,097 enlisted men.
The airport recently reopened Runway 4-22, which was one of the original airport runways and is still the preferred choice for passenger flights, after it was closed for a year for rehabilitation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.