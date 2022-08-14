PORT CHARLOTTE — Prison authorities are hoping that a raise for correctional officers will help recruitment in the coming months.
The Florida Legislature approved the raise in its latest session, bringing the base salary to $41,600 — roughly $20 per hour. The pay raise went into effect starting July 1.
Robert Mercado, the warden at DeSoto Correctional Institution, said that the pay raise was “a pat on the back” and a major boost to employee morale.
“It has just uplifted all the staff members,” Mercado said.
Derek Snider, warden for Charlotte Correctional Institution, said the pay increase would be part of his facility’s outreach at an upcoming hiring fair in Fort Myers.
“We hire every week,” Snider said Monday.
Both men credited Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of Corrections Ricky Dixon for advocating on behalf of the raises.
FDC officials are hoping to build up staff numbers at prisons across the state.
“The pandemic definitely drove an exodus across the board,” Snider said, noting that resignations were prevalent in corrections and many other employment sectors.
For CCI specifically, Snider said the prison has paused using its satellite work camp in Fort Myers — a 100-bed facility — since the pandemic started for staffing reasons; the prisoners and COs assigned there were folded back into the main facility.
Compounding FDC’s recruitment was having to compete with private businesses and county-level agencies for employment candidates; while Corrections would have to wait for action from the state legislature regarding pay, those other employers could adjust their pay more easily to attract recruits.
There was one advantage both wardens cited for recruitment, however: internal advancement. Both Mercado and Snider recalled how they had started at the bottom of the chain of command.
Mercado served at several prisons across the state, starting in Jacksonville, more than 33 years before he was appointed DeSoto warden in January.
“We promote from within,” he said.
Snider — a Charlotte County native — worked his way up to colonel at Charlotte Correctional, served as an assistant warden in Miami and Okeechobee, and then returned to his home county in the warden’s position in the course of 27 years.
“What they gave me was a career,” Snider said.
New recruits undergo around 120 hours of initial training, according to officials with the Florida Department of Corrections, with the guidance of a senior correctional officer.
They then undergo training at their local Corrections Academy for roughly two months, generally in class sizes of between 20 to 28 students. The academy offers training on a variety of areas, including first aid, defensive tactics, and use of firearms.
A large part of that training is focused on training COs to safely and humanely interact with the incarcerated. In addition to physical security, COs are expected to keep tabs on prisoners and facilitate their rehabilitation.
“There is never a staff member left alone,” Mercado said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.