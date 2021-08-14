Washington developer to build condos in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — A new condominium development is in the works on North Marion Court near Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda.
Washington company Harbor Custom Development announced this week that it had closed on 40-plus acres of property on Charlotte Harbor for $4.7 million.
The company plans to build 189 condominium units on the vacant property, located at 115 N. Marion Court.
“It comes as no surprise that a developer has acquired the desirable site on Charlotte Harbor,” City Manager Greg Murray said in an email. “The city of Punta Gorda continues to be the one Florida municipality that offers the best of American, small-city attributes in the most picturesque, enjoyable and accessible waterfront location.
“People are taking notice of the tropical paradise we have in Punta Gorda and the opportunity it provides.”
Condominiums will be offered as one- and two-bedroom units, ranging in size from around 1,400 to 1,750 square feet and priced from $500,000 to $650,000.
The property’s immediate access to outdoor recreational activities, the city’s canal system, and Ponce De Leon Park (3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway) were also noted by the company as a big appeal for the purchase.
“Acquiring land in the Southwest Florida market has been a major objective for our company,” said Harbor Custom President Sterling Griffin in a press release.
“The Punta Gorda purchase represents a major milestone for Harbor Custom Homes,” he said. “This allows the company to expand into one of the fastest growing regions in the country.”
Harbor Custom plans to build upscale waterfront condominiums with the first units planned for pre-sale by the end of 2022.
Bill Dryburgh, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, said the new development will be a benefit to the area.
“Any new development during this time of extreme shortage within our market is welcomed,” Dryburgh said. “The 189 units could fill a big gap that we have right now in the condo market and the property overlooking Charlotte Harbor is one of the most beautiful areas in Southwest Florida.”
The new condominiums could also play a role in bringing new businesses to the city, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
“Developments such as this attract new residents to the community,” Reichert said. “The increase in consumer spending that comes with the growth in population is helpful for retaining existing businesses and attracting new businesses to meet the needs of residents.”
