PUNTA GORDA — If there were two phrases to sum up recycling in Florida in the 21st century, they would be “keep it simple” and “when in doubt, throw it out”.
Representatives of Waste Management held a presentation Monday morning at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association in Punta Gorda.
“The key to recycling is simplicity and making it easy for everyone to understand,” said Shiraz Kashar, Waste Management community outreach and education manager.
Stephanie Kissinger, public sector solutions manager, said that as a company, Waste Management is going back to the basics when it comes to recycling.
“The message (here) is going back to the basics,” Kissinger said.”Recycle your aluminum cans, your plastic water bottles. Keep everything dry and don’t put food into your recycling container.”
PGICA members did have some questions.
Caps on or caps off?
When it comes to plastic bottle caps, Waste Management representatives say leave the caps on.
“The technology has gotten so good at our processing facilities that we don’t want those plastic bottles to become crushed and go flat which is what can happen when there is no cap on them,” Kissinger said. “Currently the industry is saying leave your caps on. It’s fine.”
Are glass bottles still okay to recycle?
“A lot of programs on the southeast coast do not accept glass anymore,” Kissinger said. “Charlotte County does. Collier and Sarasota counties do. Whether or not to accept glass is dictated by the municipality. We’re just simply doing a service. Charlotte County is our customer and so is Punta Gorda. They tell us how they want their contracts, what they want us to pick up. We would encourage municipalities to continue to accept glass.”
What can you recycle from shipping containers? Styrofoam? Cardboard?
“Waste Management does not process Styrofoam but Publix has a vendor that does,” Kissinger said. “Things are sold by weight, by the ton. Do you know how much Styrofoam it would take to make a ton? We don’t have that capability, that’s not the business we’re in. Publix has the buying power to partner with organizations that do.”
Kissinger urged residents to call their local governments to find out what can be recycled and what can’t in their area.
“All Styrofoam material that you get from shopping − meat product plates can be recycled through Publix,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun in an email. “Peanuts and other assorted shipping/packing materials and plastics, however, should be discarded as trash.”
Unless wet, cardboard is still okay.
“Moisture is always a problem,” Kashar said.
In Punta Gorda, the only recyclable shipping materials are the cardboard boxes − broken down into 3-feet by 3-feet − and the packing paper, according to Reichert.
What does the triangle mean on plastic goods?
“That symbol was made for plastic companies to define what kind of rigid plastic they were using,” Kissinger said. “They were not made for the consumer. Over the years, it has been misconstrued as to that recycling triangle means something is recyclable or a company is putting it on there because it is made from recycled materials. That has gotten misinterpreted all over the world. We’re not sure how to fix that.”
For information on recycling, go to RecycleOftenRecycle Right.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.