NORTH PORT — Water levels are slowly declining in North Port's flood impacted areas.
"A little more than an inch of rain fell on parts of the city Saturday night," wrote North Port Communications Manager Joshua Taylor in a press release.
"More rain then moved north to where the water eventually comes our way, too," he continued. "After the storm, gauges did indicate an uptick; however, the current levels are lower than before the evening storm."
Taylor said that at this rate, it could take up to a week for significant reductions to roadways underwater.
"Every area will be different," he said. "We understand that residents in the impacted areas are tired, frustrated, and over this situation.
"Right now, we are waiting for Mother Nature to flow. High-water emergency crews are out patrolling the area Sunday providing service and protection."
North Port Emergency Operations will continue until they are no longer needed.
As of Sunday, Taylor said, the city has not received reports of water entering into homes.
There are no longer any visitors at the city's emergency shelter at the Morgan Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
"Our anticipation is that the shelter will be open for one more evening," Taylor said. "We helped evacuate one vehicle from high water Saturday. Numerous other residents were provided high-water support."
The self-serve sandbag station is still available at the end of City Center Blvd. next to the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields past the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
"We’re doing everything we can to keep residents informed," Taylor said.
Here are ways residents can stay informed about the flooding:
- CityofNorthPort.com/alerts
- Download the city app “North RePort” from your favorite app store. Allow your phone to receive push notifications and/or use the “Alerts” button.
- Updates around the clock on social media www.facebook.com/thecityofnorthport on Facebook or @cityofnorthport on Twitter. Also consider using the “Nextdoor” social media app.
- Sign up to receive notifications through the “Alert Sarasota County” platform. AlertSarasotaCounty.com.
- The city has been sending messages through text, email, cell, and home phones to those in impacted areas.
- The city's call center at 941-429-7169 has received hundreds of calls in the past few days. The center is closed currently. However, if you call the number, you will receive valuable info on the latest and how to find more information.
"Please continue to be vigilant and practice caution," Taylor said. "We’re asking that roads in the area stay to local traffic and that people respect the fact that water could be pushed into homes from the wake of vehicles.
"Emergency crews will need to access the areas. We will do what we can to reduce the impact as much as possible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.