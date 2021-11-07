PUNTA GORDA — Water quality and public safety will be the main focus for Punta Gorda officials at Wednesday's Charlotte County Legislative Delegation.
The City Council approved its final list of priorities last week for the delegation meeting, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County officials have also submitted their list for state lawmakers.
WATER QUALITY
Both the city and the county have water quality as a high priority going into the meeting with Charlotte County’s three-member legislative delegation: Sen. Joe Gruters, District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, District 75.
Punta Gorda has two water quality projects on its list for potential state funding assistance.
The city is hoping to get funding for the first phase of a new central sewer collection system in the Charlotte Park area to replace the aging septic systems and improve water quality, according to city documents.
Construction cost of the project is estimated at $24,534,535 plus additional costs such as surveying, easements, legal services and construction engineering and inspection.
The consultant recommends adding 25% for those costs.
COST: The base cost is around $24.5 million, with an additional $6.1 million, bringing the total $30.6 million. Estimated cost to homeowners in the Charlotte Park area would be almost $23,400.
The city also has requested funding assistance for a wastewater force main extension along project Riverside Drive.
The project provides wastewater service to a new development and the potential to connect four existing mobile home park communities along Riverside Drive that are currently using on-site treatment systems.
COST: Project cost runs around $941,300 at 75% required from the City without contingency.
The project would help to increase water quality in Charlotte Harbor.
The city's total fund request for water quality projects is around $6.4 million.
The county has five priorities on their list for state lawmakers with septic to sewer as their top priority.
They have requested funds for the Ackerman Water Quality Improvement Project. The funds would go to constructing central wastewater service to 1,933 properties to replace inadequate on-site wastewater treatment and disposal Systems, or OSTDSs, according to county documents.
COST: The county requested $2 million in funding for the project.
PUBLIC SAFETY
City officials are also requesting funding support for two public safety projects: enhancement of the city's Veterans Crisis Assistance Team, or VCAT, and construction of a training tower to serve the needs of both the fire and police departments.
The VCAT project allows the city to support their first year of providing a licensed mental health clinician as part of the city's first response team.
The project will also provide recovery kits for homeless veterans, printing costs, VCAT challenge coins, help funding for shelter and transportation along with a decorative wrap for a patrol vehicle.
COST: The estimated cost to help the city fund the VCAT project is $64,480.
The city started the VCAT program in 2020 with the purpose of helping local authorities in handling situations involving military veterans experiencing mental health crisis or who are in need of assistance.
For their second public safety request, the training tower structure would allow the fire department to meet the 228 hours of annual fire-related training required by the Insurance Service Organization.
A multi-story training structure would enable both departments to conduct a variety of necessary training scenarios.
COST: Project cost to fund the structure is estimated at around $175,000. The city's total public safety request is listed at $239,480.
GOING FORWARD
There are no guarantees that the city or county will get the additional funds they've requested.
"We’re putting a lot of things on the list and likely we will get some of it but not all of it," said newly elected City Council Member Mark Kuharski.
Mayor Lynne Matthews told the other council members it took around four years to get the additional funding for their “Boca Grande Area Water Quality Improvements” project.
"In past years, I can tell you that we only had a short list — one or two things mostly — and we pushed for Boca Grande money almost at least four years that I know of and we finally got money this year," Matthews said.
In December 2020, the delegation approved providing a $1 million appropriation of funds for the project, which will provide necessary water quality treatment of stormwater runoff from the Boca Grande neighborhood in the city.
"It’s not for lack of trying," Matthews said, "but we did keep pushing on it and talked extensively will all three of the legislative guys and that’s ultimately what got us the money because we pleaded our case a lot."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.