PUNTA GORDA — The challenges and opportunities surrounding water quality will be under the microscope tonight in Punta Gorda.
TEAM Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are co-sponsoring an event from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss issues related to local water quality.
Charlotte County Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody and Nicole Iadevaia, of Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership, will both make presentations at the meeting.
"TEAM PG wants to do all we can to preserve the beauty of our waterways, and make sure our harbor is healthy,” said Tom Cavanaugh, TEAM Water Quality Committee Chair, in a press release.
“Punta Gorda has a large proportion of canal front homes and residents that boat. Algae blooms and dead sea-life are not what we want to see."
Presentations will focus on the aspects involved in water quality assessment and improvement in Charlotte County, including:
A brief overview of the land use and development history of Charlotte County.
The current state of water quality in the county and Charlotte Harbor.
Partnerships working to improve the water, wildlife, and habitat in Southwest Florida.
How the average citizen can help lead the charge on improving and protecting our natural resources.
Cavanaugh told The Daily Sun that Thursday's meeting is two years in the making, having had to stall things last year due to coronavirus.
"Almost two years ago TEAM CEO Nancy Johnson and I were invited to attend the Yearly Technical Advisory Committee meeting of CHNEP and were amazed with the quantity and quality of the data provided to the organization on the health of our waterways," he said.
Cavanaugh said one of their organizations roles in the community is education about issues that impact the growth of the city.
"The health of our harbor and canals is essential in maintaining the quality of life we enjoy here," he said. "As such, TEAM began planning a collaborative effort to highlight the outreach strategy of CHNEP when COVID-19 thwarted our plans."
The event is free to the public and will be held at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Pre-registration is not required but indoor space is limited. Facial coverings are required and seating will be socially distanced.
TEAM Punta Gorda is a volunteer-based organization focused on projects to benefit the greater Punta Gorda area.
