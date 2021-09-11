The entire landscape of law enforcement changed after 9/11, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said.
And the nation became aware that even small towns can have people in it looking to do worldwide harm, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said.
Davis was a patrol lieutenant with the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland on Sept. 11, 2001. She was assigned to the Western District of Anne Arundel, where the National Security Agency is, as well as Fort Meade, which houses national centers for information and intelligence.
Other major landmarks like the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the state capital legislative offices, were also operating in her area.
Before 9/11
In the 1990’s, Davis said local law enforcement was heavily focused on combating illegal drug use and distribution.
“Crack cocaine was very prevalent in the area where I policed,” she said.
After the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 was passed, Davis said 100,000 more police officers were brought in throughout the country, as well as increased penalties for violent crime.
“Several police agencies developed zero-tolerance philosophies that caused a lot of mistrust with some communities over the years,” Davis said. “When the attacks happened, a lot of the focus shifted to terrorism.”
After 9/11
Federal government turned to local law enforcement for intelligence and assistance in identifying possible terrorists, Davis said.
“Members of the community were scared – we were attacked from the outside on our own turf,” she said. “We became the first line of defense within our communities.”
Local law enforcement was expected to help prevent another terrorist attack.
“Prior to 9/11, dealing with terrorism was not in the patrol officer’s everyday activities,” she said.
She said crime “remained a focal point,” but officers were looked to as a way to look for suspicious events that could be terrorist-related.
“The community expected this from law enforcement at the time.”
Communication between law enforcement agencies also changed, both locally and federally.
“The Office of Homeland Security — now Department of Homeland Security — was created and brought together several federal agencies under one division,” Davis said.
Local agencies also began sharing information with each other and were asked to join various task forces and intelligence groups.
“Communication greatly improved within the law enforcement community,” she said.
Garrison, in North Port, said that the city is a safe community.
There are persistent rumors that the terrorists who trained in Venice spent time in the city.
“Because of 9/11 though, we’ve learned that even small communities can harbor those looking to do us harm,” Garrison said. “In general, law enforcement has been able to strengthen ties with each other, creating a network of sharing and retrieving information quickly. All threats are taken seriously and acted upon.”
The country rallied around the law enforcement and firefighter organizations unlike they had before.
“There was a lot of patriotism and I think everyone — citizens and police — realized we had to work together to make sure this does not happen again,” Davis said.
9/11 today
“We still tell people that if they ‘see something, say something,’” Davis said. “We want people vigilant about their safety and the safety of others so we encourage them to call us if anything is suspicious...A lot of lives were lost as a result of the attacks and I think that should never be forgotten.”
Garrison noted his department doesn’t talk about “specific security measures.”
“However, it is safe to say that 9/11 has changed many aspects of security,” he said. “This includes policies and procedures dealing with physical as well as cyber security. The teams and taskforces have tools which indicate red flags and warnings to help get out in-front of many security threats.”
And keeping watch over internal threats is important as well, he said.
“While the focus of 9/11 should resolve around international terrorism, we also plan heavily for domestic terrorism. It only takes one individual to ruin a lot of lives,” Garrison said. “Security measures for both are enacted, planned, and trained for, on a consistent basis. The residents of our community here should know that we are consistently working on and with the latest tools and information to keep them as safe as possible.”
Davis believes that the country has gotten better at addressing possible terrorism over the years.
“Law enforcement shares information and has so many better partnerships with each other than we ever did before 9/11,” she said. “That has greatly improved our response to terrorism.”
And that is an important part of the process.
“Working every day to keep that safety is owed to those we serve and the best we can do to honor those impacted 20 years ago,” Garrison said. “We will never forget.”
