Donations of fabric and other materials for making masks have been flooding in for the "Making Masks for Medical Staff" Facebook group in Charlotte County.
"We are getting plenty of donations from friends. We can’t sew fast enough," said Charlie Popp, a former nurse of 25 years. "We need (more) people that can sew and that are willing to."
It's only been a few weeks since Popp, Ruth Sines-Dutcher and Carol Barkow started the group in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In that time, their group has reached almost 650 members and it continues to grow nationwide with recent requests coming from Virginia, Ohio, Missouri and New York, among other states.
"Our group has sent out over 2,000 masks (so far)," Popp said. "We have current requests for 980 more. Ruth is mailing to Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania Tuesday for 140 total. That brings down our requests to 840 (for now). Ruth (also recently) sent 100 to Branson, (Missouri)."
Popp said that she and two other friends also donated 125 masks a few days ago. Popp and another friend made 50 more over the weekend. Those will be given to Dr. David Klein of Charlotte County this week to distribute locally.
"My piano is being used (for stacking masks) these days," Popp said. "I cut all the fabric and then lay them out so I can see what colors I have. Then I pin them together. I like to make sure all of my colors are color coordinated. My favorites are the patriotic fabrics."
The mask-making effort is not without some complications.
"Getting poked by straight pins 20 times a day, a tired back and not enough ¼-inch elastic (bands are some issues)," Popp said, "but the medical people need to be taken care of."
As far as the quarter-inch elastic bands, Popp said that they are in need of more and can't use any other size for their masks.
If you want to support the "Making Masks for Medical Staff" effort, you can go to Facebook and search their group's name or you can email Popp at cpopp2@centurylink.net.
