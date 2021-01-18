PUNTA GORDA — When word got out that the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Punta Gorda had been canceled because of the coronavirus, “Big John” Lloyd knew he had to do something.
"There wasn’t anything going on for the kids to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King," said Lloyd, owner of Big John’s BBQ. "We just took it upon ourselves to do it for free and the only way we were able to do that was because we had a lot of people from the community to help."
Along with his church, True Holiness Church of Living in Punta Gorda, and other local supporters, Lloyd held a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day festival Monday afternoon at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
Lloyd, known for his work with horses and other rodeo events, provided pony rides, hay rides, live music and free barbecue.
"This event is proof that you can still thrive with adjustments," said True Holiness Pastor Clifton McNealy. "We weren’t able to have the traditional parade, but there are still ways for the community to thrive.
"A common thing of unity brings us all together (today) and if you look around and see the people out here, they're all from different walks of life."
True Holiness church elder Beverly Blanding said the festival was a chance to celebrate King's legacy as a community.
"It gives people a place to gather and think about what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., did," she said. "After so much turmoil this past year, it’s good to see people come together here."
Some Punta Gorda officials were also in attendance.
"It’s really fun to see everyone get together," said City Council member John Miller. "It’s a real shame they weren’t able to have the parade today. COVID-19 just has affected all of us in too many ways but I know Big John wanted to see something happen for the kids."
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said the festival showed the strength of community in the area.
"This festival is about the community being able to come together as one and still celebrate Dr. King even though everything else has been canceled," Davis said. "Punta Gorda is so different from other places − there is always support for each other in every part of the community.
"After such a tough year of civil unrest and the coronavirus ... for us to be able to come together as one community, this opportunity is great."
Lloyd hosted a similar festival in 2020 and hopes to do it again in the coming years.
When asked about being able to bring people together in such a positive way, Lloyd simply said, "We got love."
