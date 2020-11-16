PUNTA GORDA — With the help of over 40 volunteer groups and individuals, the 58,318 names of veterans inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida will be read aloud this week at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
The "Roll Call" began at 8 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Park gazebo, 98 Nesbit St., to kick off “Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020” week in Charlotte County.
The Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., honoring the men and women who gave their lives or remain missing.
"I’ve got nine names on that wall who died that served with me," said Richard Roberts, one of the readers. "One of them was in high school with me that died there. I just felt it is my duty to remember my brothers and sisters. It’s why we are here. Everyday, it’s just trying to forget and hard to remember."
Bill Spadaro said he was honored to be a part of the "Roll Call" ceremony.
"It's a simple word: honored," Spadaro said. "I’m part of the Vietnam Veterans of America and this is our program."
Spadaro said he was doing two readings that morning.
"It is extremely important (to do this) because the young men and some women who are on the wall gave all for this country," Spadaro said. "We stand on the shoulders of those folks who came before us, so it is an honor to do it."
Organizers estimated the ceremony to take around 65 hours total with each volunteer reading around 320 names per turn.
"It was heart-wrenching when I was going through all these names (to be read) and seeing how young they were," said organizer Art McGinnis. "I was over there but (there were) so many young kids ... brothers, fathers and sons."
McGinnis said they already had most of the volunteers lined up when he took over the project.
"But I had so many people call who wanted to read," McGinnis said. "So, I called some of the volunteer groups and asked if they could give up a couple segments and they were very understanding. Some of them have a personal reason for reading and some have asked to do more, so a lot of people are doing double shifts."
Monday's reading was to continue until around 9 p.m.
Today through Thursday, the reading will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday's reading will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon followed by a brief program, according to a Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020 press release.
After the last name is read, there will be an invocation followed by a wreath-laying ceremony with Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient, retired Sgt. 1st Class Melvin Morris, followed by taps and a 21-gun salute.
Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020 is a nonprofit organization. For more information on "Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020” week, go to welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org.
