Wet Wednesday morning floods some Punta Gorda streets

Nesbit Street between East Marion and Olympia Avenues in Punta Gorda

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

A rainy Wednesday morning caused some flooding of Punta Gorda streets, such as Nesbit Street between East Marion and Olympia Avenues.

Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said their best total rainfall estimates were between 3½ and 4 inches.

“We did experience significant rain this morning with flooding in the usual low-lying area,” Reichert said. “We’ve had no reported significant damage related to the storm.”

