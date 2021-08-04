Wet Wednesday morning floods some Punta Gorda streets By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Aug 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nesbit Street between East Marion and Olympia Avenues in Punta Gorda SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A rainy Wednesday morning caused some flooding of Punta Gorda streets, such as Nesbit Street between East Marion and Olympia Avenues.Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said their best total rainfall estimates were between 3½ and 4 inches.“We did experience significant rain this morning with flooding in the usual low-lying area,” Reichert said. “We’ve had no reported significant damage related to the storm.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now UPDATE: suspect arrested in Sunday Punta Gorda standoff YouTuber fined $2.5K over sign code Suspect charged for Sunday Punta Gorda standoff 15% property tax hike proposed in Punta Gorda Punta Gorda man in serious condition after being thrown from vehicle Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATE: suspect arrested in Sunday Punta Gorda standoff YouTuber fined $2.5K over sign code Suspect charged for Sunday Punta Gorda standoff 15% property tax hike proposed in Punta Gorda Punta Gorda man in serious condition after being thrown from vehicle
