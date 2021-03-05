PUNTA GORDA — For now, the empty grass lot on West Marion Avenue between the Military Heritage Museum and Fishermen’s Village is just a parking lot in Punta Gorda.
For down the road, however, a new development is being planned by ATA Fishville, which owns the land, the building housing the museum (900 W. Marion Ave.) and the village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade).
“We did not purchase the land for a parking lot,” said Fishville General Manager Patti Allen at a February City Council meeting. “With COVID, it has put us behind as it has many developers in the area (but) there are plans to develop that (land) and that is why we purchased it.”
ATA Fishville bought the vacant lot at 1000 W. Marion Ave. in February 2020.
Details of what will eventually be developed were not available as they are still in the planning stage, according to Allen.
“There are plans to develop it which will come back to (the City Council),” she said. “I don’t have a date on that yet but it should come back to you at some point in the near future for what we would like to see it developed.”
In the meantime, ATA Fishville will use the property as overflow parking for the neighboring facilities.
That temporary use was approved by the City Council in February for a span of 18 months with an opportunity to come back before the council members for approval of an additional 18 months.
“Primarily we are going to use it for employees because it is very difficult to get to once you’ve already passed Fishermen’s Village,” Allen said. “It won’t necessarily (be used by) the public unless it gets to the point that we are crazy (busy) and need the spots.”
The lot can hold around 140 informal parking spots with two paved entry ways onto the lot. Allen said they do plan on having markers for the spots.
Entry from West Marion Avenue is around 345 feet from the entrance to the Military Heritage Museum.
On West Retta Esplanade, the entrance is around 235 linear feet from the Tidal Creek Bridge that leads into the Fishville parking areas.
Fishville also provides golf cart shuttle service along West Retta from the Fishville property to the Military Heritage Museum.
Part of the City Council’s approval also required Fisvhille to add wheel stops, reflective markers, additional fencing and traffic-ready bollards.
“By (moving) the employees from where they are parking now, it will open up (that) lot for extra parking for our customers,” Allen said, “and that will be where I would think a majority of our customers will go.”
