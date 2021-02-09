PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that it will be providing flights to Rapid City, South Dakota, this summer for motorcycle fans hoping to attend the 81st City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The city of Sturgis is less than an hour away from the Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP).
The Allegiant flights begin Aug. 6 with one-way fares starting at $99. The rally runs from Aug. 6-15.
There's a catch: Flights must be purchased today, Feb. 10, and travel must be completed by Aug. 16.
“If you’re a motorcycle aficionado, the Sturgis Rally is a must-experience,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue, in a press release. “We’re excited to be able to bring fans nonstop access during the rally event.”
These flights will operate twice weekly through Aug. 16. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
“We’re excited that Allegiant is offering this innovative travel option for motorcycle enthusiasts to check out the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally," said Punta Gorda Airport CEO James W. Parish.
Last year's rally − considered a super-spreader event by some − brought in around 460,000 people during a time when mass gatherings were being postponed or canceled altogether because of coronavirus.
The 10-day event was reported to have potentially led to around 266,000 cases, according to a Sept. 5, 2020 study published by San Diego State University’s Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies department.
Researchers used cellphone location data and virus case counts to analyze the impact of the event, studying parts of the country with the highest number of Sturgis attendees along with changes in coronavirus trends after the event.
In a Sept. 9, 2020 statement, however, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the study's findings were "blatantly faulty" and that "fewer than 300 cases had been identified nationwide (at the time)" in connection with the event.
The first Sturgis motorcycle rally was held Aug. 14, 1938, called the "Black Hills Classic" and has been held every year since except for during World War II, such as in 1942 due to gasoline rationing, according to the Sturgis rally's Facebook page.
Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) spokesperson Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun that South Dakota is a new stop for flights out of Punta Gorda − something that Southwest Florida families could also enjoy.
"This is as far west as Allegiant has ever flown from PGD, so in that regard it’s definitely a milestone," Miller said. "This is not just for motorcycle enthusiasts – there are a lot of natural wonders out west for families to explore (like Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills)."
Miller said they also hope the Sturgis promotion will help encourage travel out of Punta Gorda this summer.
"It’s a great way to add excitement to the summer months and boost travel as August and September are historically PGD’s slowest months of the year," Miller said.
For the South Dakota routes, seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights, according to the Allegiant press release.
For more information on the flights and ticket information, go to Allegiant.com.
